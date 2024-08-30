How beating Brighton this weekend could be a good omen for Arsenal’s title chances

Brighton will be Arsenal’s next challenge in the Premier League, with both clubs set to meet tomorrow afternoon at the Emirates.

The Seagulls have made a strong start to the season, winning both of their opening matches, including a victory against Manchester United in their last game.

Arsenal remains the favourite, having also secured an away win against Aston Villa in their most recent outing.

The Gunners have started this season well, building on their impressive form from the previous campaign.

The game against Brighton won’t be easy, but a victory over the Seagulls could be a good omen for Arsenal.

Having won their final six Premier League games last season, Arsenal is currently on a run of eight consecutive league wins.

If the Gunners beat Brighton, it will mark their ninth consecutive league win, and as The Sun notes, this could be a sign that they are destined for the title.

The last time Arsenal won nine consecutive games was during the 2003/2004 season when they went on to become champions

These stats are exciting to read, but every game is different from the other, and every season is also different.

We need to stay focused on winning games, and some long winning runs will help our quest to win the league.

