How big of a concern are Manchester City to Arsenal’s title hopes?

Gameweek 11 of the Premier League ended in emphatic fashion as Manchester City dismantled reigning champions Liverpool with ease. After the Gunners had dropped points a day earlier, in their 2-2 draw to Sunderland, both sides came into the encounter needing a win to consolidate their title chances. It was the Citizens who emerged victorious thanks to a three-goal triumph, cutting Arsenal’s lead to four points.

Following their victory, it is now shaping up to be a City versus Arsenal title race once again. It is still early days, and you cannot rule out the rest of the chasing pack, but these two have looked the most complete sides so far. As it shapes up to be their third title battle in four years, what could this mean for Mikel Arteta’s side?

City’s experience could test Arsenal’s resolve

The Premier League’s most successful side of the last decade will put Arsenal under immense pressure moving forward. Their mere presence in second place is enough to be a cause for concern, especially for a side that has not yet crossed the finish line in a title race.

Manchester City know they have the experience and know-how to get over the line. The same cannot yet be said for Mikel Arteta’s squad, despite assembling a fantastic group of players. Alongside this experience, Arsenal must also contend with a certain Norwegian number nine.

A side-by-side comparison of both squads shows that Arsenal have arguably built the better collective unit, capable of challenging for major trophies on a consistent basis. This makes them current favourites for the Premier League title. Pep Guardiola knows this, but he also knows that in Erling Haaland, he possesses a striker capable of sinking any team.

Haaland the difference, but Arsenal should stay optimistic

Haaland has almost single-handedly fuelled City’s title charge. No player comes close to his level of output, and he has been the competition’s standout performer so far. If Arsenal’s defence is their superpower, then Haaland’s goalscoring ability is City’s. Combined with their experience, this will make them a formidable opponent in the title race.

However, there are reasons for Arsenal fans to remain optimistic. Looking at it objectively, the Gunners have been the better team overall and possess the stronger collective identity. Perspective is also important: the recent draw against Sunderland was just their second in the last fourteen games, the rest being victories – and that’s despite an injury list that would have been considered a crisis last season.

With several key players set to return after the international break, Arsenal are in a strong position heading into a challenging run of fixtures. There is also the question of whether City’s reliance on Haaland is sustainable. His fourteen goals account for around sixty per cent of their total league tally so far, and their next highest scorer in the league is Burnley’s Maxime Estève — with two own goals.

In contrast, Arsenal comfortably share the goalscoring burden across the team. If Haaland’s form dips or injury strikes, City could be exposed, as their recent league defeat to Aston Villa suggested. Stop Haaland, and you stand a good chance of stopping Manchester City.

Let’s see how the season unfolds, but for now, what do you make of yet another Arsenal versus City title race?

Benjamin Kenneth

__________________________________________________________________________________________

