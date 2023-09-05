How big of a loss is Thomas Partey to Arteta’s new system at Arsenal?

After rumours came out on Saturday night about Thomas Partey being injured, Arsenal fans started to worry. A big presence in our midfield, fans were expecting him to be starting against Manchester United, but Arteta confirmed in his pre match interview that Partey had picked up an injury in training and could spend an extended time on the sidelines.

With Arteta recently playing him in different positions, it makes you wonder how much of a loss he could be. Luckily this season we look to have a lot more squad depth in midfield, with new signing Declan Rice and Jorginho there to cover the injured Partey, I don’t think we will be stuck for options, but losing him in the centre of the pitch is no doubt, a huge loss for Arsenal.

With four different competitions this season, we have a lot of games to cover and Partey being so versatile makes him a very important player in Arteta’s system. Although we look strong in the middle of the field, at the back we look to be more exposed if an injury was to come and Arteta could normally look to Partey to try cover whoever was missing.

In Arteta’s post-match conference he was asked about the severity of Partey injury, and had this to say “I don’t know, unfortunately he got an injury in training, and it doesn’t look good, we need to do more tests, we believe he’s going to be out for weeks. We think it’s a groin but can be something in between”

What’s your thoughts Gooners? Do you think we have enough quality to cover this injury, or do you think it might come back to bite us?

Daisy Mae

