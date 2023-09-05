How big of a loss is Thomas Partey to Arteta’s new system at Arsenal?

After rumours came out on Saturday night about Thomas Partey being injured, Arsenal fans started to worry. A big presence in our midfield, fans were expecting him to be starting against Manchester United, but Arteta confirmed in his pre match interview that Partey had picked up an injury in training and could spend an extended time on the sidelines.
With Arteta recently playing him in different positions, it makes you wonder how much of a loss he could be. Luckily this season we look to have a lot more squad depth in midfield, with new signing Declan Rice and Jorginho there to cover the injured Partey, I don’t think we will be stuck for options, but losing him in the centre of the pitch is no doubt, a huge loss for Arsenal.
With four different competitions this season, we have a lot of games to cover and Partey being so versatile makes him a very important player in Arteta’s system. Although we look strong in the middle of the field, at the back we look to be more exposed if an injury was to come and Arteta could normally look to Partey to try cover whoever was missing.
In Arteta’s post-match conference he was asked about the severity of Partey injury, and had this to say “I don’t know, unfortunately he got an injury in training, and it doesn’t look good, we need to do more tests, we believe he’s going to be out for weeks. We think it’s a groin but can be something in between”
What’s your thoughts Gooners? Do you think we have enough quality to cover this injury, or do you think it might come back to bite us?
Daisy Mae
—————————————-
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
We certain didn’t miss him Sunday and I think we have adequate cover for both midfield and defence.
We are definitely going to miss him. He is one of the most technical players in the team.
Rice proved yesterday that he can show up in the middle of the pitch in a big match with a brilliant performance.
So hopefully, we won’t miss Partey too much.
Our defense is quite thin though. If we unfortunately lose any one of them to injury then that will be a disaster.
Zinchenko. Gabriel. Saliba. White.
Tomiyasu. Kiwior.
Only Kiwior and Tomiyasu as back up is pretty insufficient.
You forgot that Timber still to come back and Cedric is available, Elneny has also played in defence a couple of times.
Pathey won’t be missed too much but then he will be missed. He is about the best we have at escaping in tight space. Yes Jorginho and Rice are worthy and good midfielders not to mention ESR but Pathey has his uniqueness. I am really excited at our depth in midfield.
As a CDM he will be missed a lot
As FB not so much
Regardless, I wish him all the best and speedy recovery
I believe it’ll be a huge loss. We could have something similar to Liverpool’s tactic with Partey and Timber as our inverted-fullbacks
Liverpool played with Alexander-Arnold and Robertson doing playmaking from their wingback positions
If Partey and Timber or Zinchenko were fit to play, I think we would’ve played as Liverpool did. The difference would be our fullbacks cut inside more often
I don’t think so personally as it’s been a failure so far.
I think this could be the last straw as far as Partey’s career with Arsenal is concerned and I suspect Arteta will look for a younger, high calibre midfielder next season.The trouble is there are not many as good as TP around and Brighton have just signed one who could have fitted the bill.