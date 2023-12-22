How big of a loss to Arsenal’s is Tomiyasu’s injury problems?

How big of a loss is Tomiyasu going forward?

Japanese defender Takehiro Tomiyasu has been missing from action for a few weeks now after pulling up with a calf injury in our 2-1 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers, and what first seemed like not that big of an issue has now been revealed to be worse than Arsenal’s medical staff had first thought and it seems the talented defender could miss out on a few months of football.

The injury came after Tomiyasu started to really impress and had been making a huge impact in the backline and going forward, becoming what looked like a vital part of Arteta’s plans going forward and a key squad member. Having had calf problems previously, I think medical staff expected it not to be too serious but after later tests have revealed that he could be set to miss club football until late February.

Even if he does make it back in the early part of the new year, Arsenal still has to deal with the fact he is set to be missing for the AFC Asian Cup Group Stage where his country will be hoping he can play a big part if fit and healthy, but another big blow for Mikel Arteta and his Arsenal squad after Tomiyasu was playing so well and making such an impact.

Tomiyasu just adds to what seems like an ever-growing list of injuries for Arteta’s squad and just when we need our best players at their best and fittest. Playing Liverpool on the weekend, I think would have been the perfect type of game for Tomiyasu to thrive in and although I think Zinchenko can do a good job, for me Tomiyasu was starting to look a class above the rest and had really made that Left Back position his own.

Arsenal did everything they could last season to win the title but fell short late in the season and if we want to be competing for the title this season, injuries are going to be a huge concern and with all the heavy workload over the past year, it’s expected, but in my opinion, injuries might end up being the make or break for Arsenal and keeping players fit and healthy should be a huge concern for the Gunner’s.

Hopefully we see Tomiyasu back on the pitch soon and back at his best, it’s a shame the injury happened when it did because he was really starting to impress and make a huge impact in the squad.

What’s your thoughts Gooners? How big of a loss is Tomiyasu?

Daisy Mae

