How Calafiori upset Arteta at the start of the Bournemouth game

Riccardo Calafiori has quickly become one of Mikel Arteta’s trusted players at the Emirates following his summer move to Arsenal.

The Italian joined the Gunners after an impressive Euro 2024 campaign and has continued to develop his game since arriving at the club.

Arteta values defenders who can contribute to the attack and knows when to join their teammates in offensive plays.

Calafiori has excelled in this role since moving to the Emirates, which is one reason he has been given significant playing time.

He was in the starting lineup as Arsenal faced Bournemouth over the weekend, but according to Football London, he frustrated Arteta during one particular passage of play.

Early in the match, Calafiori ventured forward too soon, prompting Arteta to signal his displeasure from the touchline.

Given how Bournemouth pressed Arsenal and started quickly, any missteps by the Gunners could have been capitalised on, potentially leading to an early goal for the Cherries.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Calafiori is one of our most trusted players, but he has to stick to instructions and ensure that he is on the same page as his teammates.

Making a run too soon or too late could be the difference between winning and losing a game, which also translates into winning or losing a title.

