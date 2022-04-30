How can Arsenal be in the Top Four? It’s impossible, surely…

How can Arsenal be in the top 4? by AndersS
Cheer up Gooners – it can’t all be bad.
The table doesn’t lie! It is an old saying, but it is still the truth.
We are currently 4th, and I strongly believe we will finish no worse than 5th.
But how can that be?
We have a clueless rookie manager, who’s record of mistakes and faults are numerous:
1) He is regularly outdone tactically
2) He coaches stale defensive football
3) He gives away some of the best player for free to other clubs
4) He loans out the rest of the best players
5) He micro manages and confuses players
6) He picks the wrong players to play, when he has better options on the bench
7) He spends transfer money on the wrong players
The list is probably longer. I just can’t remember it all.
But if we take all this into account, how come we aren’t in the bottom of the league?
We are 4th at the moment, and we have just beaten Chelsea and Man United. During the same week, we won those two games, Spurs, with their world class manager, played Brighton and Brentford and got 1 point without a single shot on target, they say. Surely, that is isn’t the case?
But it is. Why?
Maybe because the rest of the players, who really should be second choices behind those given away, loaned out and put on the bench, are of an unbelievable high standard? I didn’t know we had such quality in depth in our squad, that we can let all those second choices play according to the rookies strange tactics and still get us to Top 4 or maybe 5. Is it really so? Or could it be, that something else is going on?
Maybe the future is bright?
kind regards
Anders S
26 CommentsAdd a Comment
We won against some big teams, yet we lost against smaller teams. This is similar to Liverpool during Klopp’s first year
A top four finish will be a miracle
While do we always compare with klopp I don’t understand.
Do you realize this is not the first year of Arteta that you are comparing the situation with klopp.
Do I need to remind you that at this particular period, klopp was about to play in the UCl final agaisnt real Madrid, fast forward to now, he has his team in the final again..
What is the relation with klopp that you guys always mention.
Klopp didn’t win anything when he was immediately appointed, Arteta did.
The only thing they both have in common was finishing 8th when they were appointed, every other thing is run differently and incomparable..
Same klopp sold their valuable asset at that time which was countinho with huge money.
Our captain was paid to leave for barca instead.
The highest we have earn from a single player sale is from willock which is 25m.
Countinho cost Barca, more than all the players we have sold ever since arteta arrived.
Let normalize praising Arteta without bringing klopp into it. Cause there’s no any similarities in the manager or the team.
Just wanna point out that we could potentially be as successful as Liverpool, if we’re patient enough to see a little progress at the end of this season
Klopp is a hundred times the manager Arteta will ever be and that’s a fact! Jürgen Klopp is about to take Liverpool to the Champions league final for a 3rd time since his arrival and his 4th time overall. Our Greatest manager Wenger could only manage one single champions League final appearance in 22 years yet people will compare Arteta with Klopp 😆 it’s madness.
Klopp is one of best managers I’ve ever seen. I think Arteta has the potential to reach that level in the future, if he stays at Arsenal 😀
Liverpool have had some amazing managers in Paisley and Shankly but if Klopp wins another league title and champions league which I think he will, he will be right up there. To have his team fighting for the quadruple in may is absolutely incredible, Arteta will never reach those levels not in his wildest dreams 😂
Nobody knows about the future Kev, but Arteta is a very talented young manager
GAI in my opinion I believe a young manager should cut his teeth in the lower leagues and work his way up not jump into the deep end and spend copious amounts of money while learning as you go. Klopp was at Mainz, even Pep had a season at Barca b, Ferguson was managing St Mirren at one point, Mourinho was at U.D. Leiria before Porto took him and Wenger at Nancy.. these men weren’t given the luxury of big clubs and a pot of gold, they earned it the hard way. Maybe Arteta will become a good to very good coach but I doubt he will ever be elite.
liverpool went through the same process when klop took over as a manager, let Arteta do his job Arsenal is in good hands
How did Liverpool went through the same process??
You mean klopp came out and said he will deliver ucl trophy in 3 years.
I haven’t seen anywhere or come across where Liverpool or klopp said they were going on a process when they achieved all that.
Perhaps even if they do, what makes you think it will work for us as much as it does for them.
Did city went through process as well, is that what makes them this successful..
I am not even sure we can compare klopp Dortmund to this Arteta Arsenal yet not to talk of the mighty Liverpool.
Liverpool and Arsenal are not run the same way neither are their manager.
You can actually prove me wrong though.
Perhaps are we not saying we have the youngest team in the league, when did Liverpool have that under klopp?
GAI in what way would it be a miracle? Leicester winning the league was a miracle. Top 4 a miracle omg if this is how fans think then the standards of this great football club have long vanished.
Because:
– Arsenal chose not to sign a new CF in January, despite having a good chance to clinch a top four finish and being unable to score against Burnley
– We lost too many games and had too many problems, luckily our rivals are also inconsistent
GAI well that’s down to the mastermind of Arteta so he obviously thought he will get top 4 with Nketiah and Lacazette and if he does fair play, if not it’s egg on his face.. we probably will only get top 4 because everyone around us have been crap including Totts and man u and they have changed managers mid season but if we beat west ham and Leeds I think top 4 is nailed on.
So we are definitely the VERY BEST crap team!
Haha No Pat we aren’t a crap team neither are Totts or man u but we have played crap at times along with the other 2, there’s a difference to being crap and playing that way.
Exactly the list does go on, but this is why I bring up the Pepe blasting from the club and some fans who are arteta faithful or just wanting to get shot of him, play him as a striker no a left footer on a right wing where all defenders are just waiting on him to cut back to cross the ball with his left that’s football 101 in my books , he can play striker he has lighting pace and control and can definitely finish and always seems to be in the correct place when a cross comes in, Ian weight said to be a great scorer you need to be a in the box at the correct time to finish them off I see that in Pepe , just a shame arteta won’t give him more chances on the pitch never mind striker where he should be also partnered up back to a 442 or at least 2 upfront again, he leaves he will haunt us in the future wasn’t costing 75 million for nothing the saw class in him but he’s no even had enough time on the pitch for 1 then wrong position playing on the right, get a grip arteta
Pepe have not even bothered to learn the english language. He has been here for 3 years now. What a waste of talent, he obviously does not have the professionalism to succeed. If you can not communicate with your coach and teammates whats the point?
He doesn’t have the professionalism to succeed.
Did you just said that??
Saying a professional footballer who is a world record fee for a team like Arsenal didn’t have a professionalism to succeed.
So Arsenal spent72m on a non professional player??
I am sorry despite how unprofessional you labelled him, he’s still recognize in the football world as a professional player.
Which represent both team and country..
So everyone can’t be wrong if they recognize as a professional player when you don’t.
Some of you view though is quite difficult to understand.
If the players are of unbelievably high standards we should have been celebrating the championship at the end of the season not fighting for 4th.
I am happy for 4th and how Arteta has managed to get most of the results with a thin squad.
But realistically we are sitting 4th with 11 games lost. That can only means we are bad but our rivals have been worse.
Exactly 👍👍
Our points tally this year is well up where top 4 teams usually are. So nothing special there.
Pepe’s time will come……..I doubt if arteta will sell him. Arsenal needs a bigger squad next season and I believe Pepe will come good. This is about the team and Pepe will get his chance.
If we say the table does not lie (with no context) then the table “proves” Arteta was a terrible manager for two seasons because he finished 8th both times. This season after 3 games the table “proved” Arsenal was the worst manager in the league. . After 28 games the table “proved” Arteta was brilliant manager. After 3 successive losses the table “proved” Arteta was clueless. Yet two games and two wins later the table “proves” Artea is a brilliant manager again.
If we get 4th by one point the table will “prove” Arteta is a great young manager. If we miss 4th by one point the table will “prove” Arsenal spent 240mill and 3 seasons getting the same position as Emery did in one season back in 2019 having played 15 more European games.
I think how Arteta does with a full European programme remains the true test. Man U will be better, Spurs will be better. Newcastle Palace Villa Wolves and maybe Leicester will be better and will not have European committments. So May next season is when the table will tell us the truth about Arteta.
When Emery was sacked we were 11’th in the league and heading downwards.
So ‘the table does not lie’ only applies when Arteta fails?
Now your last paragraph is the real deal.
Until we are back to Europa and participate in as much competition as our other rivals, we might not be able to judge if the progress is sustainable or not.
Let me give a quite good example here.
Two people are fighting, one hand is tied , while the other could use the both hand.
We all could see who have the advantage here.
Same thing can be said about us, out of the top7 , we are the one with less number of games.
And being out of euopean contributed to that .
What they are about to achieve this year is commendable. but untill next season, we might not see the full picture of the progress.
Because we could get top4 this year , and come next season become 6th or below.