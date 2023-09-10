How can Arsenal best unlock the undoubted potential of Kai Havertz?

Maximizing Kai Havertz’s Impact at Arsenal by Jack
Arsenal’s acquisition of Kai Havertz brought anticipation, but his integration has been a work in progress. Fans offer diverse strategies to bring out the best in him.
Some suggest benching Havertz temporarily. This allows him to observe teammates, learning the system intricacies, movements, and possession play. This method aims to smoothen his transition onto the pitch.
Drawing parallels to our other options in his position, like ESR and Vieira, fans advocate for Havertz to earn his chances. This approach instills accountability and fuels Havertz’s drive for growth, mirroring the development path of both his rivals for his starting spot.
Immediate pressure to perform like Rice and Timber (in his short Arsenal career) might be hindering Havertz’s confidence. Allowing him time to acclimate emphasizes personal growth over immediate results, potentially alleviating the weight on his shoulders.
Two tactical tweaks have been suggested to get the best out of the German. The first involves pairing Havertz with Gabriel Jesus, known for linking with midfielders. This could create space for Havertz to exploit. The second proposes a lineup “flip,” placing Odegaard on the left and Havertz on the right. The aim is to harmonize styles of play for a more cohesive attacking unit.
In conclusion, Arsenal has various avenues to harness Kai Havertz’s potential. Whether through patient observation, earned opportunities, or tactical adjustments, the goal is clear: to unlock Havertz’s full potential. As the season unfolds, time and performances will unveil the path leading to his best form in an Arsenal shirt.
Jack Anderson
Personally I would have like to have seen Kai integrated slowly into the starting XI from the bench given his lack of form and what seems a lack of confidence as well, after his difficult time at Chelsea.
Also, for the team’s benefit as well, as having 3 new signings go straight into the starting XI was always going to disrupt things.
Many players need adaption periods, none less than Henry, who was looking poor for his first 2 months, before turning it around.
I still think it was a huge risk signing him, and I worry that Arteta may start forcing the issue by refusing to drop him. He deserves to be dropped, but I would play him against Everton, as their main threat is the physicality and height they have from set-peices. We need Kai for that game, not the diminutive Trossard or Vieira.
But Kai underperforms again, he has to dropped for the following game.
Henry was fresh from another league. Kai is currently in his 4th year here in the EPL. It’s fair that he needs time to gel with new teammates but adapting to the league is one less thing he has to worry about compared to Henry
Arsenal is a global brand with a large following in Africa and the Middle East. We’re talking about the highest earner at Arsenal. He even earns significantly more than our star boy and you’re talking about potential. The guy is 24 years old for God’s sake.
Trossard and Rice were experienced in the EPL before joining from lower teams yet no one is talking about their potential. This guy has flopped in a Chelsea team that won the Champions League for three whole years.
I don’t buy the idea of Trossard playing LAM cos of the defensive duties of the position but why can’t ESR play there especially when Havertz is failing? Arteta said ESR has to earn minutes but it seems Havertz does not. Instead we’re trying to work out ways of making the earner of £330k p/w play better by tweaking our tried and trusted system just to ensure he’s on the pitch. Good gracious
It does have a strong foothold in Africa but Premier League doesn’t have a following in the Middle East. It’s La Liga and CL over there.
Maybe I have to do more research on that
Havertz needs to go play with the U-21’s for some months and he will up his game. His under-performance is entirely up to him to do something about. It cannot be a burden shared with other players who, on a daily basis are pulling their own weight. Throwing all sorts of excuses around his poor performances is not helping him, the team nor our collective state of mental health as fans. Experimentation time is over, the season is on a roll. Arteta needs to know it takes two bad performances and he’ll face the music.
Make him do high-press with our CF, to make Odegaard focus on playmaking
Use him as our front-line pivot, to do hold-up play
Tell Odegaard and Saka to make long diagonal passes to Havertz’s head more often, if they get stuck on the right wing
Lastly, ask him to improve his positioning skills based on Xhaka’s games
The thing about high pressing is that all attacking players have to press together. If not, it fails. You can’t have only Kai and our CF pressing because there would be other openings to just pass the ball away and make them run around in vain
‘Undoubtedly’ is definitely not the right word here. Either Havertz has been out of form for four years,or he just isn’t very good.most pundits and fans are rightfully doubting he has any potential. He just isn’t very good. Four years of stats don’t lie.
Haverz is our highest earner. Why are we “waiting”? Why should we have to wait? What guarantees do we have, giving him time will be beneficial? He is earning a massive salary, i suggest, we SHOULD NOT be waiting at all.
That’s our fault, not his.
People complain about arteta giving up on Pepe, but i think havertz has far more ability, especially for a pressing/possession team like ours, so we really should do whatever can be done to get him up and running.
While I agree we should do what we can to get him up to speed, I wonder what ESR and Vieira are thinking now. Let in-form players play while those who are not in form sit. It doesn’t mean we don’t like or hate him. It just means competition should be encouraged like recent talks of Raya starting against Everton. And be honest, if you were ESR or viera, what would you be thinking now?
I think we should take him out of the starting lineup in the league and get him focused on finishing in training. Start him in Europe and cup games, and use him from the bench in league games. I think his movement has been really good, but i think he’s got confidence issues (poor finishing, doesn’t seem to want the ball, goes for safe options too often) and needs time to build that confidence back up.