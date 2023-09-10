How can Arsenal best unlock the undoubted potential of Kai Havertz?

Maximizing Kai Havertz’s Impact at Arsenal by Jack

Arsenal’s acquisition of Kai Havertz brought anticipation, but his integration has been a work in progress. Fans offer diverse strategies to bring out the best in him.

Some suggest benching Havertz temporarily. This allows him to observe teammates, learning the system intricacies, movements, and possession play. This method aims to smoothen his transition onto the pitch.

Drawing parallels to our other options in his position, like ESR and Vieira, fans advocate for Havertz to earn his chances. This approach instills accountability and fuels Havertz’s drive for growth, mirroring the development path of both his rivals for his starting spot.

Immediate pressure to perform like Rice and Timber (in his short Arsenal career) might be hindering Havertz’s confidence. Allowing him time to acclimate emphasizes personal growth over immediate results, potentially alleviating the weight on his shoulders.

Two tactical tweaks have been suggested to get the best out of the German. The first involves pairing Havertz with Gabriel Jesus, known for linking with midfielders. This could create space for Havertz to exploit. The second proposes a lineup “flip,” placing Odegaard on the left and Havertz on the right. The aim is to harmonize styles of play for a more cohesive attacking unit.

In conclusion, Arsenal has various avenues to harness Kai Havertz’s potential. Whether through patient observation, earned opportunities, or tactical adjustments, the goal is clear: to unlock Havertz’s full potential. As the season unfolds, time and performances will unveil the path leading to his best form in an Arsenal shirt.

Jack Anderson

