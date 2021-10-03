How can Arsenal fans be happy with a draw at Brighton?

I shook my head in midweek when Paul Merson claimed Arsenal could challenge for the top 4.

The North London Derby gave us hope. Little signs that there are reasons to be patient and have hope for the future. That’s the key word though …. future.

When Gooners ironically sing ‘We got our Arsenal Back’, that’s more of a nod to the past and wishful thinking towards the years ahead.

Because in 2021 our performance against Spurs is the exception to the rule.

Being outplayed by Brighton is a more realistic appraisal of where we are at.

We were the team hanging on for a point at the Amex, the side more content with a draw.

When Saka had to go off injured, we brought on Maitland-Niles while Martinelli stayed on the bench. In other words, we were not even trying to win the game, we had settled for a stalemate.

When you consider we lost 2-0 to Brentford and had to absorb a lot of pressure to win at Burnley it’s quite damning.

Brentford are newly promoted, Burnley finished 17th last season, Brighton 16th.

My point being we are talking about teams expected to be in the bottom half of the division. These are not teams who should be having the majority of possession or chances against us.

It’s been many years since the Seagulls were disappointed to only draw with us which is another reflection of how far we have fallen.

It hurts to read people report on Saturday’s game no longer surprised that the Gunners have dropped points.

That might be because Graham Potter has a clear ethos, with each of his players knowing their roles. It’s still not clear what Arteta’s values are, and if there is an identity it seems to be about being defensive solid rather than the offensive style I grew up with.

Ramsdale in a post-match interview said ‘We can be happy with a point.’

The Sky Sports interviewer asked, ’10 points? Things are looking rosy now?’

Our manager complimented our defence for getting us a result calling the result ‘a point gained.’

We are Arsenal!!!!!!!!

How have we got to a point where everyone seems to be accepting us dropping points?

How have the same fanbase gone from some mocking Arsene Wenger for ‘only’ finishing in the top 4 to now not questioning performances like this weekend?

It’s music to our owners’ ears. The Kroenke Family can bank the TV money they get regardless of where we finish in the table, with their customers now immune to mediocrity.

If you believe they have any ambition, then it must be questioned who’s been watching this decline?

Why’s it been allowed to happen?

How’s it been allowed to reach this point?

We left Highbury for this. Even if it were the previous regime who quoted the Emirates would lead to us competing with the likes of Bayern Munich, surely the business outlook isn’t what is currently going on?

If the Manchester clubs, Chelsea or Liverpool drew at Brighton would they be ‘happy with a point?’

If you want the answer, look at Ronaldo’s reaction when United were held by Everton.

While I acknowledge there is a gap between us and those sides, shouldn’t that be the minimum standard we hold ourselves too?

Never accept anything else but the very best.

Dan