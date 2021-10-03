How can Arsenal fans be happy with a draw at Brighton?

I shook my head in midweek when Paul Merson claimed Arsenal could challenge for the top 4.
The North London Derby gave us hope. Little signs that there are reasons to be patient and have hope for the future. That’s the key word though …. future.
When Gooners ironically sing ‘We got our Arsenal Back’, that’s more of a nod to the past and wishful thinking towards the years ahead.
Because in 2021 our performance against Spurs is the exception to the rule.
Being outplayed by Brighton is a more realistic appraisal of where we are at.
We were the team hanging on for a point at the Amex, the side more content with a draw.
When Saka had to go off injured, we brought on Maitland-Niles while Martinelli stayed on the bench. In other words, we were not even trying to win the game, we had settled for a stalemate.
When you consider we lost 2-0 to Brentford and had to absorb a lot of pressure to win at Burnley it’s quite damning.
Brentford are newly promoted, Burnley finished 17th last season, Brighton 16th.
My point being we are talking about teams expected to be in the bottom half of the division. These are not teams who should be having the majority of possession or chances against us.
It’s been many years since the Seagulls were disappointed to only draw with us which is another reflection of how far we have fallen.
It hurts to read people report on Saturday’s game no longer surprised that the Gunners have dropped points.
That might be because Graham Potter has a clear ethos, with each of his players knowing their roles. It’s still not clear what Arteta’s values are, and if there is an identity it seems to be about being defensive solid rather than the offensive style I grew up with.
Ramsdale in a post-match interview said ‘We can be happy with a point.’
The Sky Sports interviewer asked, ’10 points? Things are looking rosy now?’
Our manager complimented our defence for getting us a result calling the result ‘a point gained.’
We are Arsenal!!!!!!!!
How have we got to a point where everyone seems to be accepting us dropping points?
How have the same fanbase gone from some mocking Arsene Wenger for ‘only’ finishing in the top 4 to now not questioning performances like this weekend?
It’s music to our owners’ ears. The Kroenke Family can bank the TV money they get regardless of where we finish in the table, with their customers now immune to mediocrity.
If you believe they have any ambition, then it must be questioned who’s been watching this decline?
Why’s it been allowed to happen?
How’s it been allowed to reach this point?
We left Highbury for this. Even if it were the previous regime who quoted the Emirates would lead to us competing with the likes of Bayern Munich, surely the business outlook isn’t what is currently going on?
If the Manchester clubs, Chelsea or Liverpool drew at Brighton would they be ‘happy with a point?’
If you want the answer, look at Ronaldo’s reaction when United were held by Everton.
While I acknowledge there is a gap between us and those sides, shouldn’t that be the minimum standard we hold ourselves too?
Never accept anything else but the very best.
Dan- the “Realists” among us have been saying this since last season. The ones who believe their own self-importance such as Jon Fox and Grandad are the one who are now squirming with their embarrassment, and do they should. Old JF would have you believe he is the leading light on all matters Arsenal related just because he is older (even than me) and Grandad tells us he used to be a Banker ( I think I got the spelling correct- or did I?). I laugh at their self-importance. They see what we see and accept this as progress? Really? Brighton are a very small time football club with a manager we can only dream of having at Arsenal. Arteta is taking us nowhere. The “Realists” know this. Some mugs just will never believe they can ever be wrong.
Brighton Arsenal
Shots 21. 8
On target. 2. 2
Possession. 59%. 41%
Passes 497. 355
Wondering where fans like LC are this morning telling us if Xhaka and Leno never play again we will be nailed on for top 4 with the magician(his words ) in charge .
That game was an absolute waste of 90mins of my Saturday,but I didn’t expect anything different from Arteta the magician ,tactical genius ,still only 45 mins of good football for the season ,maybe we can hit 90mins before the season finishes .
And what the hell does Martinelli have to do to get into the pitch ?
Or is he still being bought along gently from his injury.
Well I think the performance dropped as I predicted. I don’t know why players can only get psyched against Spurs. Thats 1 match a season.
You can play on passion and will, Wimbledon did it for years but if that isnt the make up of your team, you wont have the passion against teams like Brighton. You need a style, when you are not wound up because you aren’t playing spurs. And the make up of our team is definitely not fire and passion.
With the risk of having to repeat myself, you only have to look at the way we play. Saturday Brighton looked together, well drilled, slick even and they were assembled for peanuts. Us on the other hand looked like 11 players sent out to play football. One manager looked calm and at ease with what he is doing, knowing his players were following his instructions, the other anxious and under pressure with the way we were playing. Graham Potter is getting way way more out of his Brighton that Arteta out of Arsenal, that was plainly obvious to see. They may well slip from the lofty height they are at the moment but i can say that i was very impressed by the style and team ethic he has installed. We on the other hand have a 52 mil striker stuttering, a 72 mil player on the bench, two young guns running down blind alleys, a 35 mil number 10 who looks light weight. A champions league winner and La liga winner who looks isolated, a right back who looks lost, a left back who seems to have gone backwards and a central defence that looks shaky carrying the ball out. I have said ot before, i dont like the way we play, there doesn’t seem like a plan and we dont react to situations that are clearly not working quick enough pr with effect. Odergaard and Auba were clearly not working at any point in the game Saka and ESR were trying to do everything on their own, without any help or cohesion from the other two. Long balls upto Auba were bouncing off him and crosses into the box were too nobody in particular. We have no style or direction in the way we play, it is haphazard and disjointed.
I’m happy with every point and clean sheet we get. Not long time ago a game like yesterday would have been 0 points. I’m not happy with our display, but getting one point on a bad day makes me belive in a brighter future, because not losing is also a quality 🔴⚪️
The reality in the EPL has changed since we got our new stadium in 2006. The multi billion media deals and the oil investors are something new, which have changed the competition totally.
The reality is your expectations have slipped along with our team. This Arsenal is not acceptable.
Ah well, we reverted to type. No doubt that the defence had more concentration and commitment, but tactically it was a bit like the Man City game, but Brighton have no fire power and we luckily survived.
What I don’t get is that we showed against Tottenham, so it’s in the locker, hidden away for local derbies. It was a bottom 11 performance. Today Brighton looked the big spender team. Tactics, style and the fact that the team could not string any passes together made it look like we were not up for it. Everybody was up after one good display against the Spuds, but now it is clear we struggle to dominate teams. We so need to develop a style of football that can overwhelm, dominate and score. Two years of generally the same football…..yep we have been consistent, negatively What is wrong?
I’m not satisfied with the draw, because Brighton lost two key players. If they could force us to use long goal kicks, our attackers should’ve been able to do the same to Brighton’s defense
Only Odegaard constantly pressed high up the pitch, while the rest of our attackers waited till the opponents were close to the center line of the field
Arteta must’ve thought Brighton’s attackers would decrease their high pressing, if we kept making long goal kicks. He assigned Pepe to win the aerial duels against Brighton’s wingback in the second half, but Brighton’s attackers were simply too pumped up to reduce their pressure
I think Smith-Rowe isn’t bad aerially, so he could’ve been an optional receiver for those long goal kicks on the left wing. We won’t win against EPL team’s towering CBs, but we could exploit their small fullbacks
That was probably our best team out yesterday, it definitely wasn’t Brightons.
In most industries the man at the top makes decisions, in our case the manager who sets up the team. MA ‘trained’ under Guardiola and thinks that passing the ball to death, slowly, is the way to go. Lately we have had very few shots at goal. Barcelona were boring, so are we now, but then they had a certain Messi up front….. Having said that, in previous years we would have lost on a cold wet windy night.