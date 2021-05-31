How can Arsenal fans still say that ‘London is Red’ after Chelsea’s success?

Is London Now Blue? by Dan Smith
I know I can’t be the only one who saw the irony that the season we don’t qualify for any European competition, Chelsea lift their second Champions League.
There will always be an asterisk against Chelsea’s success. A clubs whose history is essentially a billionaire Russian wanting to buy a football club and you happening to be the one who are about to go bust so he can purchase you on the cheap.
That normally gets you through a round of banter. I know Blue fans who don’t like that narrative, finding it dismissive.
Jose Mourinho was always agitated that his team never got the same credit compared to other Champions. This though is different.
This is two European Cups vs a team who will start next campaign with zero European Football for the first time in 25 years.
How has that been allowed to happen?
Why was no one keeping an eye on this and not watching how big the gap was growing?
When Wayne Bridge scored at Highbury in 2004 in the CL, they were the underdogs, now they are miles ahead of us.
Even when they dominated domestically, we seemed to have an ethos to be proud of. They were the ones who were buying success. As usual we were doing things the right way. We were building a squad by respecting financial fair play, by developing youngsters.
Financial fair play was key to our business model.
We naively trusted UEFA that they would ensure everyone was self-financed, which would have left us in a wonderful position.
The action plan of moving from Highbury to the Emirates didn’t include clubs being bankrolled by Billionaires.
A Chelsea fan explained to me that he felt their 4-1 win Baku never got enough credit for the significance it had on the rivalry.
Here were Chelsea beating their enemy in a European Final, ensuring we didn’t qualify for the CL in the process. For a Blues supporter who grew up in the shadow of the Gunners, watching them beat Arsenal in this environment was potent.
Now with 2 CL to our 0, in the same period when we haven’t won the Prem, we might just have to take our medicine for the moment. Because in reality it doesn’t matter what colour London is, that’s just for the fanbases to have some fun with.
Chelsea’s win on Saturday didn’t tell us anything we didn’t already know.
While not bigger, for last couple of decades they have certainly they have been more ambitious – and therefore successful than us.
The romance in me wants to say our owners were watching the scenes in Portugal with jealously. That they said, ‘that needs to be us.’
You hear that all the time, don’t you? Countless sport stories are influenced by adversity.
The sad reality is Stan Kroenke not just wasn’t watching The CL final, he wouldn’t be able to name who was in it!
I’m not justifying the hiring and firing model at the Bridge. They have had success in spite of being harsh on managers.
Could they have won just as much if they hadn’t sacked a Jose or Ancelotti? What we know though is Abramovich demands winning and won’t tolerate failure. That DNA starts from the top and rolls down.
Not even based in the country, he doesn’t simply accept that Man City are better. He acknowledges it, but simply demands another way he found to bring him trophies. Hence the year Chelsea struggled to finish 4th, they end up with the biggest prize of them all.
Our frustration is that our owner is just as rich as Chelsea’s owner but since 2011 has never gave us a cash injection when we needed help.
That attitude equally trickles down. It lets everyone know that there is no consequence for mediocrity. That’s why standards drop, and people get too comfortable.
First, it’s ‘as long as we are in top 4’, now gooners are trying to justify 8th!
When we suffer disappointment, we naturally showcase common symptoms – anger, sadness, frustration, etc.
When someone Is going through that, we don’t understand that’s half the page written, even if it feels like the end.
The story isn’t just your dealing with adversity but how you deal with it. That showcases your other characteristics such as strength and resilience. That’s why realising there is a problem is the first sign of finding a solution.
Insisting we had a good season based on form since Xmas, saying we have great youngsters or linking us with Sterling, does zero favours to anyone.
The reality is we were promised that by now we be competing with the likes of Bayern Munich.
We will start in round 2 of the Carabao next season because for first time in 25 years we didn’t qualify for Europe.
Meanwhile across the capital, Chelsea are champions of Europe … again.
Only when we say ‘enough is enough’ will the tide turn.
Dan
Our decline started with Kroenke and Chelsea’s rise began with Abramovich. Simple.
London has not been red for the past 15 years.
Zero titles, zero European trophies
vs.
5 titles, 2 Champions League titles and 2 Europa League trophies
Not even a question of debate. And to make matters worse, we are risking our immediate future on a rookie with ZERO experience. How can this not end up with tears and us sinking even lower?
This is what happens when two youngsters – Saka and ESR carry the burden of the 9 other players. Shame! Shame to our arrogance of slating Emery time and again and specially for his language (Good Ebening). This is what happens when you over pay for mediocrity – in terms of wages and fees – prime example is of Thomas Partey – Hero at AM, zero at AFC. Luckily Pepe shows some flashes here and there. We need a demanding owner like Roman, not a nice daddy like Stan. We need hard working lads willing to fight for the club’s pride rather than some wannabes smiking and joking after draws and defeats. We need lads undergoing rigoros drills and tranings at the traning grounds, rather than posting messages on social media.
I believe our time will come under Mike, as the first step has been completed to remove the slimy moss (some do not like the term “dross”) that caused us to slip every other match (proof is in the points gained after they left in Jan) and some more expected to go thius summer.
Enough is enough Dan for all of us I’d say
I believed the story of paying for the Emirates and believed (foolishly) that a billionaire owner was fantastic for the club. I did believe that top4 was a trophy because of that (even more foolishly)
Now that years have gone by with a sprinkling of very welcome FA Cups the gloss has worn off right back to the bare metal
ManU fans haven’t got rid of the Glazers who have at the very least bought in top managers at the time and paid fortunes in transfers
I hate to sound negative but we don’t stand a cat in hell’s chance under Kroenke’s ownership
Simply we can’t!
It’s red then white then claret and blue abd red and comes last. At least we came higher than Fulham.
Simply not good enough.
Off topic what are peoples thoughts on transfers in but mostly out?
I’m reading that Bellerin, Nketiah, guendouzzi and Torreira are all likely to leave the club for lower than expected fees.
This seems to happen all the time that we let players go cheap.
Nketiah for example has 1 year left on his contract so there is talk of Watdord buying for 15m.
Surely extending his contract with the agreement to loan to buy or just loan out for a season and try to sell next year would return more funds.
Now obviously due to the pandemic clubs are short of money and we’re looking to buy new players so need to recoup some capital towards this but isn’t this where our Billiomaire owners come in and offer some cash or even a bridge type loan until next summer when more money can be recouped when hopefully the economy for sales will be stronger.
What is everyone’s thoughts?
Sorry was meant to be….
…blue then white then claret and blue.
No, but a real football fan will downplay the oil clubs’ successes, because of their source of income. A glory hunter, however, won’t care about it, as long as he or she sees the team get a lot of trophies
Sports should be fair and open to everyone, whereas oligarchic corporations are the opposite of that concept. This is why I’m against Arsenal takeover by business oligarchs like Dangote, MBS, etc
GAI
?????? You always make 1 + 1 = 3…always.
Unless supporters can have shares in the club a ‘good’ wealthy owner is the only way. Absent father, mediocre Kroenke is Arsenal’s nightmare. Abramovich is not a nightmare…..he is the CAUSE of Chelsea success.
We can’t lay all the blame on Kroenke, as you say he’s not involved much with the club (which I agree is bad).
Kroenke doesn’t overpay for average players
Kroenke doesn’t choose who we sign
Kroenke doesn’t pay players ridiculous wages
Kroenke doesn’t choose the starting 11
Kroenke doesn’t choose when to sub players
Kroenke doesn’t let players run their contracts down
Kroenke doesn’t release players for free
I dislike him as much as anyone but let’s focus on what we can fix if we can’t change the owner, there are a lot of other departments we could be improving in. Focus on what we can change!
Wegner gave up that mantle 10 years ago. You can’t live on history Slone.
As said here no we start to fully understand why wenger controlled everything he could at the club.
In hindsight was this a good thing or him keeping sole control for so long set us back abd delayed our progress in restructuring with sporting directors etc.
Chelsea do not accept mediocrity, Arsenal do. Whilst Kroenke owns a vast Sports Empire he accepts mediocrity as his gold standard…..who knows why? Compare to Liverpool, who knew what they need and have ALREADY bought Ibrahima Konate. For Arsenal it is the Circus of not really knowing who we need so dilly dallying….and no sense of certainty. By league position and laughabilty factor, London is not Red at all. Just a fact that any well reasoning mind can establish. Arsenal accept mediocrity. Watching Abramovich celebrating Chelsea the other day, shows what it meant to him…after all these years. Chelsea…….Top Players, a Top Manger, Top Owner. Arsenal….mainly Reasonable Players, Mediocre Owner, Mediocre Manager, Mediocre Board. We used to play Thierry Henry football, we now play ANNE WIDDECOMBE football. Sack Arteta to get a real manager. Kroenke is a lowlife by nature and character and you can’t change the nature of a snake.
Things are run quite differently when you compare the two clubs
Chelsea
Still in European spot but manager sacked
Arsenal
Never in contention for Europe since November Manager still has a job going into 2021-2022 season
Chelsea
Owner makes sure they buy the best talent and even if it doesn’t work they sell players and make profits.
Arsenal
The owner doesn’t give a s##t we buyteh cheapest option and our net spent gets worse by the season
Chelsea
The owner makes sure he has the best people in every executive position and even then will sack whoever doesn’t deliver
Arsenal
The owner gets the cheapest unqualified person and sticks with them as long as he is making money
Chelsea
The owner wants accomplishment and success in the trophy cabinet
Arsenal
the owner looks at success on a balance sheet
RED by embarrassment.