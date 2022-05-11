How can Arsenal fill our needs this summer with a £150m budget?

I love this time of year when the speculation over who Arsenal are going to buy bubbles up. It’s laden with hope and expectations, frequently unrealistic expectations. Let’s face it, Mbappe and Haaland are unlikely to arrive So the question is who can Arsenal expect to be buying in the real world?

One major achievement of Arteta’s over the last couple of windows has been to reduce the wage bill by approximately £100 million per annum. This is huge, as it gives scope to purchase quality players both in terms of available transfer and wages costs.

Also allowing for the fact that there should be an estimated incoming £70 million from transfers of players deemed surplus to requirements, – Guendouzi, Torreira et al. It would be fair to assume that the transfer pot should be similar to what was spent last summer, around the £130 -150 million mark.

Using past years output as a template it is not unreasonable to expect Arsenal to purchase both expected first teamers and young squad members with future potential.

If we consider the positions that require filling are Right Back (squad), Left Back (squad), Defensive Midfield (first team) Attacking Midfielder (first team/squad) and two Centre Forwards (first team and squad), I would be interested in hearing how you Gooners would fill the required positions within the available budget?

Peter Doherty