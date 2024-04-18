How can Arsenal fix their left-back dilemma next season?

Should Arsenal consider selling Zinchenko?

Oleksandr Zinchenko was signed from Man City in the summer of 2022 for €35 million.

In an instant he became an influential figure at the Emirates Stadium, making 33 appearances in all competitions in his debut campaign.

But this season the Ukrainian, on many occasions has looked a shadow of the player of the last season. By many he is considered as the weak point in the Gunners’ backline.

Looking at this size, the former City man is not the most imposing defender in the Premier League. In fact, he is by no means the best in the defensive art. His strength lies when Mikel Arteta’s men are in position and the strings of his team are being pulled by the 27-year-old alongside Declan Rice.

Many would say that he becomes a liability when the Gunners don’t have the ball and the control in the match.

Just look at Zinchenko’s positioning. As our left back why is he even in that position??? There is no other club in the world where their left back would be found in such a position. He moves from his position and never returns within a sufficient time pic.twitter.com/zzC5GNIeEB — Jacobs Sepp Basil (III) 🤙🏾 (@bjacobs14) April 14, 2024

The North London outfit are thought to be considering upgrading on Zinchenko, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

He told Caught Offside: “As has been reported, I can confirm that it’s a possibility for Arsenal to go for a new left-back in the summer. It’s not guaranteed yet because they still have to hold more meetings to discuss their summer plans, but a new left-back is one of the possibilities for the summer transfer window.

The Italian journalist continued, “There’s also been some speculation about the future of Oleksandr Zinchenko but my understanding is that nothing has been discussed yet with him – the full focus is on the final weeks of the season before that.”

It would really shock me if the left back is moved on this summer. Despite his defensive flaws, the Ukrainian international adds a lot of dynamic to this young Arsenal team.

His good technical skills make sure that the Gunners are fluid, unpredictable and in control when in possession, a trait which is common among the most successful of teams.

If Arsenal really end up exploring the market for a new left-back, would it not be better to welcome back Kieran Tierney? The Scotsman is clearly good enough to play for the club and if Arteta modifies the left back role even to some extent, it can bring out the best in the former Celtic man.

Having Zinchenko and Tierney fight for the same position would be the most economical and ideal situation, which will leave Arsenal with greater funds to upgrade the other positions that need more attention.

This man is going to change our lives in that left-back position 🔥 pic.twitter.com/5In1vJk7Vd — Gooner Chris (@ArsenalN7) April 11, 2024

Or what about Jurrien Timber in that left back slot? I’ll let you think about it.

Yash Bisht

