How can Arsenal get rid of Alexandre Lacazette and get the most value

Arsenal is struggling with keeping hold of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at the moment.

The Gunners hope that their captain and top scorer will reject the advances of his suitors and remain with them, but I think the bigger problem is us getting rid of Alexandre Lacazette.

The Frenchman has struggled for goals this season and I believe next summer presents a fine chance for us to sell him.

Here are the ways I think we can get rid of the former Olympique Lyonnais man.

We can use him in a swap deal

Arsenal is interested in Thomas Partey of Atletico Madrid while the Spaniards are interested in signing Alex Lacazette.

Both teams can come together and agree on a fee to be added by Arsenal because Partey is more valuable at the moment.

Transfer list him

If Arsenal is serious about selling Lacazette then the club should place him on the transfer list to show other teams that they are serious about letting him go.

Reduce his transfer fee

Arsenal will be looking for a high fee for his services but that could stop teams from coming for him because of his poor form.

If Arsenal can be open to receiving around £30 million for the attacker, then he could be sold off quickly.

The bottom line is this, the money that can be raised from selling Lacazette will give Arteta the opportunity of signing an upgrade and that is always the core mission, to improve and upgrade the squad.

