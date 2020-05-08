How can Arsenal make this season memorable for their fans?

This campaign has been a bad one for Arsenal, but fans remain hopeful for a fairytale end to the season.

This could come in the form of winning the FA Cup or qualifying for the Champions League after such a bad start.

The Gunners have improved under Mikel Arteta but being eliminated from the Europa League just shows that progress is not going to be an easy road to navigate.

Overall, we can say that we have become a better side in 2020 than we were in the first half of the season, but how can we end this campaign in an even better fashion?

A part of me thinks that this suspension from football could become a blessing in disguise for Arsenal.

I believe that we can resume this campaign as a better team and win around 80 percent of our matches which could help us get a European place.

I am hopeful of a better end to the season and that is what Arsenal has to give to us the fans.

We all know that we made a bad start to the season under Unai Emery and we’re thankful for progress under Arteta. When the campaign gets back underway, all our players have to leave us with is hope that next season will be better.

The only way they can do that is to play with more commitment, play for the shirt and play like they care for the support that we give day in day out without reservation.

An article from Jacob B