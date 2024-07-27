How can Arsenal turn down a goalscoring winger from Barca for just 34m GBP?

Can Arsenal get their hands on Barca’s Raphinha?

According to the Daily Mirror Arsenal have a higher chance now of potentially signing Barcelona player Raphinha.

The winger was currently priced at £50 million which was stated on the Transfer market website however Barca have brought his sales tag down to £42 million.

Since his stay commenced at the Nou Camp in 2022, in 87 games he’s netted 20 goals and grasped 25 assists.

Last season alone he claimed ten goals and 13 assists altogether in all competitions from La Liga to UEFA Champions League.

The 27 year old was hurried to join the European giants after putting in 11 goals and three assists during Leeds United 2021/22 Premier League campaign. During two seasons at Elland Road where he made 67 appearances he reached 17 strikes and 12 assists.

During his current spell at Barcelona Raphinha has shaken hands with silverware on two occasions, lifting the Spanish Super Cup and the most prized trophy in Spanish football La Liga in 2023.

In 2017 Raphinha was hailed at Portuguese team Vitoria S.C. as their Breakthrough player before enduring greater personal success in Spain in recent years.

Arsenal have already been linked with wingers such as Bayern Munich’s Leroy Sane and Spain’s Euro 2024 hero Nico Williams to bolster their attack but could Raphinha be the solution?

For 42m he could be a steal considering his trophy winning experience….

Liam Harding

Do you want to read our whole collection of history articles? Check out our Just Arsenal History section

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…