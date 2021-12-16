How dare Arteta claim that Arsenal have ‘non-negotiable standards’?

‘Non-negotiable standards’ is the buzz word at the moment.

Mikel Arteta is very good at saying what people want to hear. That’s why he was praised in his first ever managerial press conference. He talked about standards and not allowing anyone to not meet the ethos of the shirt.

He spoke about our history and traditions, that when Arsenal knock on your door, it’s a different kind of sound.

Every fan loves when their club is spoken of in this manner.

It’s romantic to think that somehow your club are so special they have a core set of values you must adhere too if you want to pull on the shirt. That they represent integrity and honour.

Our manager wants to present himself as a man who understands Arsenal’s values and who won’t tolerate them not being met.

The only issue is ……. it’s not true, is it?

When it suits Arteta, he will preach about principles. Either to use a player as a scapegoat to take the focus off finishing 8th twice, or an excuse to yet again reduce our wage bill.

Arsene Wenger warned in his final few months as our manager that we were in danger of losing the proud values that had made us renowned for.

Even our rivals would acknowledge Arsenal did things the ‘right way …. the Arsenal Way’.

The story goes that Herbert Chapman spent money out of his own pocket to create the “Marble Halls”.

He wanted the moment that the opposition walked into the stadium they were aware that the Gunners did everything with a touch of class.

Mr Wenger’s concerns were born out of the verbal abuse he received from a section of our fan base, abuse he will ‘never forget’.

YouTubers who got views based on how loud they shouted, educating a next generation of fans that its standard to swear at your own players if they don’t play well.

The likes of Mustafi and Xhaka went into detail about the extent of the trolling they received and how it impacted them mentally.

Death threats, wishing cancer on babies!

Mr Wenger’s cared enough to challenge those fans, Arteta hasn’t.

Where were our non-negotiable standards when we promised our squad that a 12.5 pay cut would save staff jobs?

Arsenal had the nerve to purposely leak to the press that Ozil had refused, knowing full well Ozil was telling the truth and that jobs wouldn’t be saved.

Tell the 55 men and women made redundant that Arsenal have non-negotiable standards.

Tell the Muslims suffering in China that Arsenal have non-negotiable standards.

The club released a statement where they wouldn’t support a very straight forward stance from Ozil that Muslims were being treated unlawfully in the country.

I guess you can have values until China don’t show your game on TV.

Look how we treated the German midfielder. The club regretted offering a salary that they voluntarily chose.

Instead of taking a financial hit like most businesses have to do they played every cruel trick to try and force him to leave.

Ozil was banned from even attending the FA Cup Final so he could cheer on his teammates.

Sokratis was equally paid to sit at home.

Arteta would essentially lie, saying Guendouzi had a fresh chance when he clearly didn’t.

Pepe and Aubameyang are the latest scapegoats as we quietly continue to reduce our wage bill.

Shouldn’t part of your non-negotiable standards be to train and teach talent to be better? Not just give up on them.

Compare in two years the amount of players Arteta has frozen out compared to Mr Wenger’s 22.

Then of course there is the Super League!

Where were our non-negotiable standards when it came to trying to take our Arsenal away from us? Where was the thought in how that would impact English Football?

Make no mistake, if their peers hadn’t pulled out Arsenal would be bottom of the Super League right now with zero incentive to be better, due to zero relegation, meaning they got 300 million just for competing.

Over time we would play more games in America and probably have our name changed.

Less than a year after trying to break away, how anyone at Arsenal can claim non-negotiable standards is such a lack of self-awareness.

Thousands of Gooners protested for a reason.

It’s not because you are following the values we are used too.

Thierry Henry and Bergkamp have equally accused the club of losing it’s identify.

So when Arteta talks about Arsenal not accepting actions that don’t meet our core values. It’s when it suits him and when he can benefit.

On this occasion dropping the captain overshadowed the defeat at Everton and will convince some that it’s okay to again reduce the wage bill.

It’s a kind of genius though.

You take a club to their worst League position in 25 years, produce a boring style of football, yet boast about non-negotiable standards.

Be Kind in The Comment