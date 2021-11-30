How can Arteta keep both Tierney and Tavares happy?

Between Tavares and Tierney; two good choices By Sylvester Kwentua
Hi again. Nuno Tavares is getting all the hype he deserves right now, especially after having a great game on Saturday. In recent games, he has made the left back position his for keeps. His cause was aided by the injury that Kieran Tierney sustained some weeks ago, that kept him away from the first team for a long time.
However, the good news is that Tierney, who once had sole ownership status to the left back position, has been back for a while, hanging around the first team and waiting for an opportunity to reclaim his shirt. His only hope of getting back into the team right now, may be if Tavares experiences a total lost of form. Or is there a chance of him getting back into the team sooner than later?
After the Liverpool game, a lot of people were of the opinion that Arteta making use of Tavares instead of Tierney at left back, was a great mistake that aided to Arsenal’s loss that day. Bringing Tierney back without delay was the suggestion. Luckily for Tavares, Arteta turned deaf ears to people’s criticism and stuck with Tavares for the Newcastle game. A decision Tavares never made him regret.
So, based on his last game, Tavares deserves one more game right? Well, maybe. Then when does Tierney get to play?
“Against Manchester United on Thursday, we need Tierney’s steel at left back, Tavares is good but still learning the ropes”, a friend who I had this conversation with over the weekend, asserted. Maybe he has a point, maybe not.
Tierney surely deserves to play and being on the bench for a long time may have negative effects on his development as a player. He is fast, skillful, takes on defenders and knows how to score the odd but important goal. He has these qualities, same as Tavares. What this means is that Arsenal have in their team, two solid left back defenders, and that is a good thing. But then, how do you make both of them happy?
We are Arsenal and proud.
Sylvester
38 CommentsAdd a Comment
Get into Europe
Haha good one 👍
The same can be said for Martinelli who also wants to play.
But this is exactly what we need. Competition to drive performance to get the results we need.
This is the culture we didn’t have in recent years.
Same goes for Pepe, Odegaard, Laca, Leno, Holding…
Again, credit to MA but most won’t give him credit..
Tierney should’ve been happy to face a strong internal competition from Tavares. Tierney must work hard to earn his improved salary and starting place, not to have everything handed to him on a silver platter
There can only one attacking LB in the starting line-up, since we play with a two-CB formation. Tierney and Tavares can play together if we play with a three-CB formation like Scotland national team
Tierney is inured all the time I would rather have a regular reliable player in there
OT.. Dan Smith.. Are we predicting these midweek fixtures?
@Sue u just took the word out of my hand
What a shame; was looking forward to this week!
Please explain to be how Nuno had a great game on Saturday? I thought he was the worst player on the pitch.
Obviously u didn’t follow the game.
Worst player? Lol..
That award went to Aubameyang and Odegaard
Maybe we both watching different game fella
Going by wee fellas user name I would imagine he’s Scottish .
Maybe that’s where the bias is coming from .
Nuno was hitting shots into the atmosphere the full game. I actually forgot about Aubu, he was worse i’ll accept that. But honestly i have no idea where all this praise is coming from. Basically we have a left footed Hector Bellerin. Nuno can’t pass or cross & isn’t the best in defence. KT does all of those things & lets be serious he carried us for periods last season.
Lol…
That was in the first half. And i’ll put that down to him being over enthusiastic and raw. He’ll learn.
He became more composed in the 2nd half and ran his socks off.
So u’re far off wen you say he was the worst player
i dont care that he runs his socks off, a fullback’s first duty is defense. Tierney is a much better defender. Just tickled we have a solid sub for him,
Wee Fella, Almost all Gooners , to judge from multiple comments made, saw Tavares perf as in thrtop two or three .
Some thought him MotM, so your weird comment is completely at oods with mainstream Gooner opinion.
If you HONESTLY,(which I doubt) thought him less worthwhile even than the almost pathetic perf of Auba, then your “thinking” is, well lets just say, distinctly leftfield and rather odd.
That is Wee fella’s opinion and he is right to say Taveres was the worst player on that pitch.. I see people like Jon and Dan Kit trying to point out bias.. you lot are jokes.. you hate and complain about Xhaka in the same manner on every post but when someone comments just like you do you want to point to bias.. get over yourselves man..
JAMES A risible comment and so utterly wrong as to be laughable!
Haha Good one James 👍
Keep em coming buddy .
My reply to wee fella vanished, once again!
Tavares was wasteful in the first half but at half time it seemed that someone had a word and he was better in the second.
I won’t say he was wasteful as it was evident in his play that he really wants to make sth happen, and that shouldn’t be condemned but rather cautioned, minimally, by the the coach. Last I remembered, Is we lacking players who are desperate to make sth happen, make the team win at all costs and we do nw, then , we should be happy 😁
I’ll play KT against Utd, and ODe start in the middle while Laccazet lead the Lind in 433.
The situation is by design so I would imagine that Arteta will handle it OK
Keeping players “happy” is irrelevant, the Manager picks the starting 11 for each game based on a number of factors, fitness being the obvious one, how they are training, current form and how they fit in with the current team amongst them
KT has the experience, Tavares has the shirt (at the moment), I would be OK with either on Thursday if they meet the criteria and then the Manager will carry out the same assessment for the Everton game and so on…
We are winning matches ,yet some fans are still picking on players… it’s quite hard to please people
Tavares got an assist, saved a clear goalscoring opportunity with a technical foul…ran his socks off all game yet he ain’t good enough??
We all love Tierney but Tavares is better for the team, same as saka over Pepe, ESR over odegaard, Tomiyasu over Chambers, Ramsdale over Leno, sambi over to elneny, white over holding….
Looking at the bench of our rivals, we see players that ought to play week in week out but don’t because it affects the balance of the team ….
mind you,these players on the bench are good enough but the team works better with the present eleven
We lost just one game and won games with clean sheets using this winning formation yet some still want tweaks ….
Solksjaer tweaked a terrifying counter-attacking manutd team to accommodate Ronaldo,look how it turned out…
Hmmmmmm…………Well, I suggest he pairs both of them up in this same starting 11, as it would be absurd to bench Tavares, right nw. Tierney can be the third man in a three at the back while Tavares takes the midfield. Let hope Arteta makes the right decision🤔
“In recent games, he has made the left back position his for keeps” grade school gibberish once again, as two games ago he had an absolute shocker…I’m not sure if you even watch us play or just checkout the 3 minute Dazn highlight package when it’s all said and done…Nuno still has a lot of growing to do, but it’s clear that he brings more to the equation than Tierney going forward, which is an important distinction because neither are world-beaters in the defensive end
I am amazed that so very few on here have even thought to play Tavares further forward in midfield where his pace, athleticism and mobility( btw,ALL XHAKA’S POLAR OPPOSITES) would prove so beneficial and give us vitally needed pace.
Tierney is a far more reliable defender and must surely revert NOW to being our regular LB.
Oh wow guys.. I had not got here when I responded to Wee fella comment above.. please everyone Jon fox X Xhaka 😆 🤣 😂
JAMES It would be so helpful if only you were able to write in understandable English. Sigh!
“Jon fox X Xhaka” followed by some childish cartoon symbols, means nothing to me.
If you are able to use English a little better it would help me to understand whatever you are trying to say.
don’t waste your time with this ruler-reading halfwit Jon, he’s clearly a few bricks shy of a load
@Dan Smith, are we predicting these midweek fixtures?
@Dan Smith, no predictions for these midweek fixtures?
The question should be, how can they make him happy.
OT
England ladies 20-0 Latvia Ladies
Don’t think there is much to choose between the two. Arteta seems to favour a horses for courses approach so that’s probably how it will pan out over the long stretch. He shouldn’t however accommodate these two by playing them out of position. My personal favourite is Tierney if only going by his past energy and enthusiasm. He seems to have lost that and I am hoping that there aren’t other issues besides nagging injuries involved.
After our loss to Liverpool, it’has become very important for Arsenal to re-continue in their winning in the EPL. Which they immediately returned to by beating Newcastle.
There have a lots of several calls by Gooners calling on Arteta to drop NT for KT to start in our big match away to Man Utd. Or as they have said, accommodate both players as fullbacks in a 3 man CBs in Arsenal defence.
But lol, would Arteta agree to drop tomiyasu for Nuno to start at RB? I doubt. Save of course if Tomiyasu is unavoidably out.
I wonder why some of us but me have been trying to make an issue out of a matter that is not an issue by saying Arteta should drop NT for KT to start our Man U match. Whereas Nuno is currently in top form bar at Anfield according to some but is looking preferable by Arteta to start
Besides,cno can us name a3rd top Arsenal CB who can play to the current level of White and Gabriel to join them in a 3 man CBs defence?
And just out of my curiosity, if Xhaka was fit, in form, hail and hearty. Would Odegaard be starting?
And finally I will suggest let KT wait to bid for his time and takes it fully when he has it. Just like NT waited for his and took it when it came.
There is no doubt of the fact that KT is a top class Arsenal LB who can be fielded to play as a starter or sub at anytime in the EPL.
After our loss to Liverpool, it’has become very important for Arsenal to re-continue in their winning in the EPL. Which they immediately returned to by beating Newcastle.
There have been a lots of several calls by Gooners calling on Arteta to drop NT for KT to start our big match away to Man Utd. Or as they have said, accommodate both players as fullbacks in a 3 man CBs in Arsenal defence.
But lol, would Arteta agree to drop tomiyasu for Nuno to start at RB? I doubt. Save of course if Tomiyasu is unavoidably out.
I wonder why some of us but me have been trying to make an issue out of a matter that is not an issue by saying Arteta should drop NT for KT to start our Man U match. Whereas Nuno is currently in top form bar at Anfield according to some but is looking preferable by Arteta to be starting now
Besides, can any of us name the 3rd Arsenal CB who us think can play to the current level of White and Gabriel to join them in a 3 man CBs Arsenal defence?
And just out of my curiosity, if Xhaka was fit, in form, hail and hearty. Would Odegaard be starting?
And finally I will suggest that let KT wait to bid for his time and fully takes it when he has it. Just like NT waited for his and took it when it came.
There is no doubt of the fact that KT is a top class Arsenal LB who can be fielded to play as a starter or sub at anytime in the EPL.