How can Jordan Henderson suspend his beliefs to play in Saudi Arabia? Money only?

Jordan Henderson isn’t the only player to accept a move to Saudi Arabia but being English he was always going to face questioning once we reached the international break.

I actually think the midfielder has only been selected for diplomatic reasons, Southgate not wanting to be accused of dropping the player for political reasons.

In reality the 33-year-old has long been picked due to his experience and popularity in the dressing room, and that would be his role at the Euros next summer even if he had remained at Liverpool.

So, for someone on the fringes, the fact he’s joined (for now) not the most competitive of Leagues in the world can be overlooked for a week given the opposition.

Yet given the questioning in the last few days the player might have been grateful for not being selected after all.

He’s not of course the only one to accept a lucrative move to the Saudi Pro League.

Ronaldo and Neymar are obviously more famous names to move to the country. Yet what they have never done is pretend their motives are anything other than lucrative.

Charities and organisations that Henderson has worked with have been vocal in their disappointment that someone who wore rainbow laces and armbands would have a price on his values.

So instead of talking about Ukraine or Scotland this week, Henderson has been trying to change the narrative.

His career choice doesn’t alter his views on gay rights and isn’t proof that his principles are not genuine. His moral compass was simply compromised by a contract that was too good to turn down.

When you consider he would have already earnt a fortune where he wouldn’t have to work another day, the fact that he could be offered a sum of money that is impossible to turn down is scary.

Essentially though that is Saudi’s government strategy. They will write you a cheque and how ever many times you refuse, they will increase their bid knowing that eventually there is a figure that would be neglectful towards your family to refuse.

That’s what they did to WWE, Boxing, Golf, Formula One, Spanish Super Cup, etc.

It’s called Sports Washing.

A nation takes popular brands from the West and uses that interest to improve a troubled reputation.

It’s a sad reflection on human society that the majority will be influenced by money, part of ourselves we might not want to admit exists.

Henderson would have been respected more for staying quiet, his silence an acknowledgment of what his trip abroad Is. Two years to turn the other cheek before returning to the UK, filthy rich.

To claim he can influence change by having someone with his beliefs living in part of the world whose laws contradict those very values, is insulting.

It’s disrespectful he believes anyone would think his fiction is reality, or that he even believes the words that are coming out of his own mouth.

Images to confirm his purchase had any pictures of his rainbow armband blurred out, that’s how serious Saudia Arabia take what Henderson thinks.

People have been sentenced to death row for posting opinions on social media in the Middle East, so this idea that Henderson would have a platform in his new home to give his point of view is naive.

It would actually be a very dangerous thing to do.

The state has been accused of being behind murders of journalists. That’s how little freedom of speech exists in Henderson’s new home.

The interview Henderson gave with the Athletic won’t be acknowledged back where he now resides.

Another lie is this notion that he wants to find the balance between what he believes while not offending a culture.

In reality, his life would be in serious jeopardy.

Henderson claims to have family and friends associated with the LGBTQ community. Those people would be in danger if they ever visited Henderson’s new address. They would go to jail the moment they displayed any public affection.

If I changed the word sexuality to race would that be different?

If it was unlawful to be a certain colour in a country, would Henderson still be able to be against racism yet making a living in the very location that treats his friends differently?

His peers who also made the same move don’t try to defend their motives, because you can’t defend the indefensible.

It’s why it was a dark day for the sport when Qatar hosted the World Cup.

FIFA, essentially in charge of football broke their own rules by allowing a global event to be held there.

Their own policy states that there should be zero discrimination, yet they showcase their biggest tournament in a place that discriminates so much that they have been accused of breaking human right laws.

There is zero justice I can offer.

Wrong on this occasion prevails over right.

Dark defeats light.

Evil conquers good.

Sportswashing is working in Saudia Arabia.

A generation will grow up associating them with heroic sporting occasions, legends of various genres become unwanted ambassadors for the country, less time spent speaking about what truly matters ……equality, freedom, love, etc.

It leaves a bad taste in your mouth.

Yet there is a price that will get individuals to accept that taste.

The least those who do that can do is admit it.

Dan

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…