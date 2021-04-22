How can Kroenke be punished without punishing the Arsenal fans?

Arsenal Should Be Punished Over And Over And Over Again by Dan
So the next debate regarding the ‘big six’ is what (if any) repercussions should they have for clearly breaching FA rules.
Reports vary from if they will simply be welcomed back by the other 14 clubs who business wise might feel it’s counterproductive to antagonise the situation.
There’s talk though that some of those sides are going to be ruthless and use this as an opportunity to take advantage. If, for example, they could enforce points deductions suddenly it increases their own chances of qualifying for Europe.
It would be ironic after all the greed they showed if this saga concludes with ‘the Founding Members’ losing money.
I don’t think any Governing body will want to kick these clubs while they are down, but the more I hear all these cringeing apologies, the less I’m forgiving and the more I want to see some consequences.
I have worked with young children with behaviour difficulties. To help manage their behaviour you are taught not to ask them to say sorry. The idea being that sorry is just a word. Instead you want to encourage a child to reflect.
Why is that person sad with you?
How can you fix the situation?
Instead of words, what can you do to make amends?
Because deep down, if you really have regret, have empathy, you will want to put things right.
That’s what I had to teach young children. These are middle-aged well-educated men. Yet like a toddler they are saying, ‘well, I did say sorry’.
In what other company can you read and agree to a policy and procedure, not follow it and there be zero consequence? If there is zero action to your policies being disregarded, why write them in the first place?
There is a fear that any sanctions would be more of a punishment to supporters, managers and players. If I hear that come out of one of the owners’ mouths, then I will be fuming. Don’t now suddenly get a moral compass when as recently as Sunday you didn’t care what your supporters think.
That’s why us Fans will get over it. Remember gooners woke up Monday morning thinking we were about to be prostituted to a midweek League where we get paid 350 million to do nothing. With that once a reality, I am sure we could cope with say UEFA kicking us out of the Europa League.
It’s correct that so many stakeholders’ hands are clean of any guilt. Yet lets learn from our mistakes. On one hand we are moaning that these clubs thought they could get special treatment, but then some want some leniency shown because your scared to upset the status quo.
There is and never has been any case where a club avoids sanctions just because it might offend supporters. Leeds United, Portsmouth, Bolton, Wigan, Bournemouth, etc, have all previously been deducted points for going into administration. That’s punishing fans, isn’t it?
The men and women in the stands are not accountable for a club’s finances. What’s worse? Struggling for cash or trying to kill the national game?
So fans of Arsenal Man United, Man City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Spurs are not my first concern. If the idea of being banned from the Champions League worries Chelsea or City fans, then that’s just a small example of the anxiety the likes of an Everton Fan have had to deal with.
Forget a short-term ban, these 6 owners were willing to leave their peers with nothing. If they had got their way a new pyramid would have left the rest with nothing to play for. So, versus that, I’m sure we can take whatever slap on the wrist we get if that means the likes of Stan Kroenke is put in his place.
Only he knows if there are any legal complications about withdrawing from a concept you signed a contract for.
Any compensation won’t come out of the Americans pockets but probably the already limited transfer kitty we have. That can’t be controlled, that’s his prerogative if he wants to put his hand in the till to pay off his own affairs.
Something tells me though that the Kroenke Family, while content to spend money to make this problem go away, will feel less comfortable if he perceives income is being withheld from him
For example he will be calculating huge revenue if we win the Europa League, and his ego might not take that money going in someone else’s pocket. I would love it just to see his face.
Some things are bigger than Football. These 6 men being held accountable is bigger than our sporting ambitions.
If like me, you think it’s fairly obvious they are not sorry one iota, then you need to get their attention. Hurt them in the only place they care about, the wallet.
Let them watch UEFA money fall from their grasp. There would be something beautifully potent that the clubs who wanted to be rewarded without sporting success would actually earn something on merit and have it taken away. Then they might know how Leicester and West Ham were feeling last Sunday.
The best part of any serious punishment is surely these owners would have to accept it. It would be a PR disaster if they got their lawyers to appeal, even if you have a strong case in your favour.
They have said they are sorry, that they hear us. If you’re sorry you accept that you deserve to be punished.
I don’t think there will be any sanctions because the other parties, while wronged in this instance, are equally as greedy when it suits them. They benefit from not upsetting the big 6 any more than they have to.
In an ideal world though, I would throw every sanction at them and even then, it wouldn’t be enough.
Nothing will be enough to get rid of the stench around Stan Kroenke after he made 55 staff redundant, knowing full well that he had this Super League up his sleeve.
Nothing can rebuild the trust of insisting football had to be played during Covid for our mental health and escapism, when the whole time you were using a Pandemic as an experiment. That’s sick.
Nothing can hide your deceit. Whatever your opinion of Ozil, he was publicly made out to look greedy for not accepting a pay cut. Like him or not, Ozil was correct. He wanted clarification of where the money was going because he simply didn’t believe Stan Kroenke. How many fans did he manipulate in that situation?



Dan
Well, look at how Arsenal FC has been drained of sources of income lately:
Lost tons of money for stupendous contracts and stupendous transfers
No more competition money
No more revenue because of COVID
Those 3 reasons are already huge drains of wealth for Kroenke. We are not competitive and yet we have players on competitive wages.
Protests are always good, but even better is to vote with your wallet. Stadium is still closed, which is good, but don’t buy Arsenal merchandise nor don’t spend money to watch Arsenal on TV. You can use streams if you must watch. Use your old shirts for support.
All these things will make Arsenal value decrease (United’s value decreased 150 million in few days alone). And if the value of the club decreases, this will force Kroenke to sell. Arsenal is his financial business, and he will treat it as such. He won’t have a business which doesn’t make him money.
At the moment we are valued a lot more than what Kronke paid for his shares. If our value decreases, he can’t risk NOT to sell as he will want to sell the club making profit.
Whether they are punished or is one thing but the certain is those clubs are still victims of their own owners, Imagine OGS didn’t know a thing about it, but to watch his own team robbed of that second place after all the hard didn’t sit well with, or let’s 20 points are deducted from all the teams Arsenal got relegated. Who are the victims here? Kroenke who doest give a damn or we the fans who really care? Finally I agree with you 100% on Ozil’s part he was the victim of standing for justice. He was treated like a trash after wasting best part of his career with us.
Quick googling:
Kroenke’s first stake at club was roughly 10% – for £65m.
Then he bought smaller quantities of shares, Fiszman’s and Bracewell-Smiths’ remaining shares etc. and poof, he already owned roughly 67% of Arsenal. So far he hadpaid approximately paid £420-430 millions for 67% of the club.
Kroenke paid £550m for Usmanov’s shares – 30% and the rest few percenters were forced to sell, roughly for £52m.
So ROUGHLY, he has paid £1,032 billion for Arsenal. And based on how much Usmanov sold his shares, would give Arsenal value of £1.8 billion. So selling now would give him a rough 800 million profit.
But he won’t sell. Only way him to sell is to decrease the club’s value. If it decreases steady to what Kroenke has paid so far, he HAS to sell.
It’s a difficult one because the clubs were threatened with punishment if they broke away, but in the end, they all pulled out of the ESL. So can you still punish them for complying?
By the sound of things, the ESL was cooked up by those right at the top (owners, and some CEO’s), so would it be fair to punish the clubs, which is effectively punishing the managers, players, and fans?
There needs to be more of a long-term punishment, if any. Find a way of getting these billionaire sole owners out, and have fans partly own the clubs. This offers protection for the clubs, because we simply have too have many powerful owners/CEO’s who actually know nothing of football, it’s culture and the fans. Just imagine if Arsenal were not based in London, because you could bet your bottom dollar Kroenke would be relocating the club there for the extra moola!
No need, because Arsenal are already struggling financially. If we force them to the limit, they might not buy new players
The worst case scenario is Arsenal cease all operations until they find a buyer. You could try the hard way, but I don’t think someone is willing to pay 1+ billion for a football club in this difficult situation
The Super League issue was basically adding a few more games to the Champions league schedule and rewarding one or two teams who had recent high coefficients.
Nothing more nothing less.
All the league games and domestic competitions were to proceed as normal.
Rewarding the few is normal in the English football pyramid. The reason it is called the Pyramid is bevause the vast majority receive virtually nothing while the privileged few Arsenal included get the majority of the rewards.
Arsenal has there for been guilty of unprecedented greed for decades well before Stan came along. and the fans who support the club by association are guilty of maintaining that greed.
So Arsenal fans criticizing the Super League are all total hypocrites because they have supported the greed based pyramid for decades.
You are not a true supporter. We think differently in England to you Americans.
You’re forgetting a key element, which is the most important one, no competition!
For the founding members there would be ZERO ramifications for performing badly. Lose all your games every season (which could well happen to Arsenal given that level of competition every game), and it doesn’t matter! You’re back in next season. There would be no incentive to perform.
There has to be a change in ownership structure embedded in law to protect the future of Football. It’s more that the American owners are perverted self-serving owners when in reality it’s the supporters who are the meaning of the clubs. No love. Football is big enough to deserve time in Parliament and some changes in law. Supporters should be able to own a percentage of clubs at the top levels. Owners must be willing to give up some of their control to supporters…which has to be embedded in law. It would be nice if Kroenke Fd off.
You should’ve punished UEFA instead. Their new bloated European competition format made the big clubs lose a lot of money and forced the big clubs to make a drastic action
Imagine if you were one of the big clubs’ owners and you invested hundreds of millions to build a star-studded squad that the fans always crave for. But your profits from the European competitions get smaller every year, because UEFA keeps increasing the number of participants