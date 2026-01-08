How can we compare this Arsenal team to the ‘invincibles’?

Arsenal currently possess one of the strongest squads in the Premier League, and many expect this season to be their year to lift the league title. The Gunners’ hard work and consistency have propelled them to the top of English football, while their performances in Europe and domestic competitions have further highlighted the quality of Mikel Arteta’s side.

Arsenal aiming for historic season

In the Carabao Cup, Arsenal have already reached the semifinal, adding to the sense that this could be one of the club’s most successful campaigns in recent history. There is genuine optimism that the team could finish the season with more trophies than the celebrated Arsenal ‘Invincibles’ of 2003/2004. However, the Gunners have already suffered defeats this season, meaning an unbeaten league campaign like that legendary team is no longer possible.

Despite this, the current generation of players has generated excitement among supporters and optimism that the club can secure major honours. Strong performances in both domestic and European competitions suggest that Arsenal are capable of translating their quality into tangible success. Fans are hopeful that the campaign will end with silverware, marking a historic period for the club.

Arteta refuses to compare to the Invincibles

When asked about comparisons with the Invincibles, Arteta dismissed the idea, emphasising the need to focus on creating their own legacy. Speaking to TNT Sports, he said, “No, because the Invincibles won a lot.

“They won consistently, and they created a history and a legacy, and we have to do that. There are a lot of stats, but in the last two or three years we have managed more points and more goals than ever before. But at the end, we have to translate that to major trophies.”

Arteta’s comments reflect a philosophy centred on achievement and legacy rather than statistics or comparisons. While Arsenal are on track for a potentially historic season, the manager insists that the ultimate measure of success lies in the trophies the team can lift at the end of the campaign.