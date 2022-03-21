How can you say that Arsenal still lack ambition?

Ambition or no ambition? by AndersS

”Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results”

This definition is credited to Albert Einstein.

It seems to me, Arsenal for maybe 10-15 years had the strategy to strengthen the team with one or two star players, or one or two missing pieces of the puzzle. Whether Wenger and the rest of the management actually believed it would make us title contenders again is a bit unclear. But I am sure, there were many fans who at least hoped it would happen.

Looking back though, it is clear we haven’t been serious challengers for the title in that period.

We did spend quite a lot, and more than some teams who have managed to turn themselves into title contenders. Our efforts were enough to stay in the top 4 for a long time, but not to be title contenders. Maybe we didn’t spend on the right players or players for the right positions. Maybe our playing style was no longer competitive. Maybe it is a bit of everything.

The fact is, it hasn’t worked. If the ambition is to win the PL. It hasn’t even been close to working.

Not that we did really bad. The many years in a row in top 4 is of course a big achievement. But after a golden period, it was also very frustrating to see, we, season after season, were unable to challenge for the title. Especially, when it seemed, we kept doing the same things over and over again. OK, I would of course not call anyone involved insane, but how were we going to be title contenders, when we kept on doing more or less the same things, and other teams like Liverpool and Spurs were not only catching us, but also looking like they were going to overtake us? Eventually they did.

Whether you believe in Arteta or not, I will suggest anyone who follows Arsenal, fan or not, can see something different is now taking place. We have had a massive clear-out of players. We have brought many in, and nearly all players brought in, and certainly all the latest ones, are young players that were hardly established as stars when they were brought in. The difference is there for all to see, whether or not you believe in this strategy and in Arteta.

We are on a new path. Lately several pieces and several comments on this site, have argued the supporters of the new strategy lack ambition and possibly even knowledge of our glorious history. They could hardly be more wrong. I will suggest it may be just the opposite than what they are claiming.

For the first time in 10-15 years, there seems to be a new plan to make us contenders again. True, it isn’t happening this year, and possibly not the following year either. But exactly how would it have been better and more ambitious to stick with more or less the same strategy, which hasn’t worked for so many years? At least not in a degree to make us title contenders.

What I see is a manager with ambition and courage. A team with a very young core of immensely talented players, and a team willing to work 100% for each other and for the club.

Feel free not to believe in the plan. That is fair. I have had my own doubts, and they could of course surface again, if our progress is turned into going backwards again.

But honestly, I don’t believe the rubbish that those supporting the plan and lauding the obvious progress over the last few months show a lack of ambition.

And can you truly say that what you are seeing from our players at the moment is a sign of lacking ambition?

kind regards

Anders S

