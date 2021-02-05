How Championship loan helped develop Smith Rowe

Emile Smith Rowe is now one of the stars at Arsenal, the teenager hasn’t just appeared from nowhere to the Gunners’ first team.

His impressive performances are a result of him leaving his comfort zone and spending time away from the club.

At 18, he joined Bundesliga side, RB Leipzig, after the German side had scouted him playing for the Arsenal youth teams.

He didn’t play much for them before returning to the Emirates due to injuries and other fitness issues.

The Gunners took another chance and sent him out on loan to Huddersfield Town about a year ago.

With the Terriers fighting to avoid consecutive relegations, he was going into an environment that he needed to deliver.

He impressed while playing for them and returned to the Emirates as a much better player.

The man who played an important role in taking him to the John Smith Stadium, David Webb, spoke to BBC and revealed how he kept in touch after failing to sign him for Tottenham, and what the loan stint did for his development.

“After that, I kept in contact with his agent as well as Arsenal,” Webb told BBC Sport.

“I saw he was getting intermittent game time. So we approached Arsenal and had to go through a process and do a presentation.”

“It was a different challenge for him altogether at Huddersfield and I think it really helped him,” added Webb.

“The training was quite competitive and physical, which he enjoyed and he took it on to the pitch. He was getting knocked and kicked and bullied about a bit, but he took it all in his stride.

“That really developed his fighting spirit, which has helped him now because he came into Arsenal when they were in a bit of a dip and they needed that.”