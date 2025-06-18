How Chelsea is dealing with their interest in Arsenal target

Chelsea is another Premier League club that has expressed interest in Benjamin Sesko during this transfer window. The Slovenian striker is expected to leave RB Leipzig this summer and has reportedly held talks with Arsenal regarding a potential move.

Sesko is understood to believe that now is the right time to make a step forward in his career by joining a bigger club. His preference appears to be a move to the Emirates, where he sees the opportunity to further his development under Arsenal’s current project.

While RB Leipzig is not actively looking to block his departure, they have not made the transfer straightforward. Arsenal is still working to reach an agreement with the Bundesliga side, and without a settled deal, the striker remains in a holding pattern.

Chelsea Considered but Have Since Withdrawn

As Arsenal face challenges finalising terms, other clubs have been alerted to Sesko’s situation. Chelsea were among those linked and are a side with the financial capability and appetite for signing young talent. Their interest posed a potential threat to Arsenal’s hopes of securing the forward.

However, in a possible boost to Arsenal, it appears that Chelsea have decided to move in a different direction. According to The Athletic, the west London club has ended their interest in Sesko following the signing of Liam Delap. The report states that Chelsea no longer believes they need to add another striker to their squad and are therefore not expected to pursue Sesko any further.

Arsenal Must Act Decisively

Despite Chelsea withdrawing from the race, the need for Arsenal to secure a striker remains urgent. Sesko is viewed by many as a highly promising attacking talent who could provide a long-term solution in the final third.

With interest from other clubs still a possibility and negotiations ongoing, Arsenal will need to act decisively if they wish to bring Sesko to the Emirates. The sooner a deal is completed, the better it will be for pre-season integration and planning for the upcoming campaign.

