How close has Arsenal come to striking a deal for Eze?

Arsenal have made significant progress in their pursuit of Crystal Palace midfielder Eberechi Eze as they look to strengthen their squad before the transfer window closes.

The Gunners have long admired Eze and are now stepping up efforts to bring him back to North London. The Crystal Palace star has consistently impressed over the last two campaigns and played a vital role in helping his team lift the FA Cup last season. With Palace qualifying for European competition, it’s a sign of how influential he has become.

Arsenal accelerate Eze chase

According to a report from Caught Offside, Arsenal have intensified their interest in the attacking midfielder and are now advancing in talks behind the scenes. Sporting director Andrea Berta is leading discussions as Arsenal continue to work on multiple deals during what is already proving to be a very busy transfer window.

Mikel Arteta has made it clear that he wants more creativity and technical quality in midfield, and Eze fits the bill perfectly. His ability to carry the ball, beat opponents in tight spaces and contribute with goals has placed him firmly on the club’s radar.

The report suggests Arsenal are hopeful that progress will continue to be made this week, with the player open to making the switch to the Emirates. Palace, for their part, are reluctant to lose a key figure but know the size of the offer may be difficult to turn down if Arsenal meet their valuation.

A North London return on the cards?

Eze previously spent time in Arsenal’s academy as a youngster before continuing his development elsewhere. A move back to North London would represent a major milestone in his journey, and the player is said to be excited by the idea of playing Champions League football under a progressive manager like Arteta.

Adding Eze would also increase the Gunners’ options in attacking midfield, especially with a demanding fixture schedule on the horizon. His versatility means he can feature as a central playmaker or out wide, making him an ideal addition to Arteta’s system.

Supporters will be encouraged to hear that talks are advancing, and Arsenal are doing all they can to make this deal happen. With multiple clubs watching closely, the Gunners may need to move quickly to secure the signing.

