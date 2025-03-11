With a new sporting director expected to join Arsenal, there is growing optimism among the club’s supporters that things will improve, potentially even surpassing the work done under Edu.

Edu’s tenure as sporting director was widely praised, particularly for his strong working relationship with Mikel Arteta. He played a significant role in Arsenal’s recruitment strategy and overall management. His departure from the role, however, came as a surprise and left a gap that the Gunners have been keen to fill ever since.

Andrea Berta, a highly regarded executive, is now set to take over the role. Berta has earned a stellar reputation through his time at Atletico Madrid, where he was instrumental in the club’s success. His work in bringing top talent to the Spanish side has been widely praised, making him one of the most sought-after figures in European football. Arsenal fans are hopeful that Berta’s experience and expertise will take the club to new heights and help them compete at the very top level once again.

One of Edu’s last significant actions as sporting director was to extend Arteta’s contract, an indication of the club’s faith in the Spanish manager. However, with the extension, Arteta’s job is under increasing scrutiny. While his tenure at the Emirates has shown promise, the pressure is mounting for him to deliver a major trophy. Arsenal’s failure to win silverware this season could put Arteta’s future at risk, despite his strong partnership with the club’s management.

According to a report from Football Insider, Arteta’s position as head coach remains secure for the time being. The club does not have plans to sack him, at least not in the near future. This security could be crucial as Arteta continues to guide the team through what is likely to be a challenging period. Berta’s arrival is seen as an opportunity to strengthen the squad, with hopes that his expertise will allow Arsenal to make the necessary signings to help them reach the next level.

Arsenal’s ambition to win major trophies is still strong, and with a new sporting director in place, the club’s management is confident that they can bring in the right players to secure the success that Arteta and the fans are so desperately seeking.