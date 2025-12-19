How close is Gabriel to returning to action for Arsenal?

Gabriel is one of several Arsenal players who have been sidelined by injury in recent weeks, but many would argue that his absence has had the greatest impact on the team. The Gunners have relied heavily on the centre back partnership between Gabriel and William Saliba for an extended period, and that pairing has been central to Arsenal’s rise over the past few seasons.

Together, they have developed an understanding that has transformed Arsenal into one of the strongest defensive units in the game. Their balance, consistency and authority at the back have provided the platform for the team’s success, and losing one half of that partnership has inevitably been felt.

Importance of Gabriel to Arsenal

Over the last two seasons, Gabriel has often been regarded as the standout of the two defenders. He dominates in both penalty areas, contributes vital goals at crucial moments and brings an aggressive edge that complements Saliba’s composure. His influence extends beyond defending, as he frequently sets the tone with his intensity and leadership.

Despite the heavy demands placed on him through a packed schedule of matches, the Brazilian had managed to maintain his fitness for a long period. That run ended last month when he suffered an injury while on international duty with Brazil. Since then, Arsenal have had to cope without one of their most reliable performers, further stretching a squad already dealing with multiple fitness concerns.

Gabriel remains a key figure in the club’s present and future plans, and there is little doubt that he will continue to be regarded as one of Arsenal’s most important players once he returns to full fitness.

Arteta offers a positive update

The question now occupying supporters is when Gabriel will be back on the pitch. Addressing the issue during his pre-match press conference, Mikel Arteta offered an encouraging update on the defender’s recovery, according to Arsenal Media.

He said, “He’s pushing hard, as he always does every time he’s out, and he’s evolving really well. He’s doing pitch sessions, so he’s not too far. We have to see in the next stages of that rehab how he progresses, but we are quite positive about it.”

Arteta’s comments will reassure Arsenal fans, who know just how important Gabriel’s return could be as the season progresses and challenges continue to mount.