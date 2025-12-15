How close is Kai Havertz to a return to full fitness?

Kai Havertz has been sidelined since the start of the season, and the German attacker is eager to regain full fitness as soon as possible. His absence has been a notable one for Arsenal, even though the squad has continued to evolve in his time away. Both player and club remain focused on ensuring that his recovery is managed carefully and effectively.

Mikel Arteta is patiently waiting for Havertz’s return, despite having several attacking options currently available. Viktor Gyokeres joined the Gunners this season, while Gabriel Jesus has also returned from a long-term injury, providing the manager with depth in forward areas. Even so, Havertz remains a player Arteta values highly, and his eventual comeback is expected to add a different dimension to the team’s attacking setup.

Importance of Havertz to Arteta’s plans

Havertz is regarded as one of the players Arteta trusts and appreciates most within the squad. His versatility, intelligence, and ability to operate across multiple attacking roles make him a valuable option. Arsenal are keen to have him available again, as his presence would increase competition and flexibility during the second half of the campaign.

The attacker himself is equally motivated to return. Beyond his club ambitions, he is aware that his international future is also a factor. A place in Germany’s World Cup squad is at stake, and that provides additional incentive for him to complete his rehabilitation successfully and return to match sharpness as soon as possible.

Recovery progress and potential return date

Although Arsenal have provided very few public updates on his condition, the recovery process is believed to be progressing positively. The club have largely allowed Havertz to focus on rehabilitation without external pressure, prioritising his long-term fitness over short-term gains.

According to Standard Sports, there is growing optimism that the attacker could be back sooner rather than later. The report suggests that he is on schedule to return towards the end of this month or at the start of 2026, assuming there are no setbacks.

Arsenal are expected to remain cautious and avoid rushing him back into action. However, having Havertz available again for the latter stages of the season would be a significant boost. His return could provide fresh energy, tactical variety, and added quality as the Gunners look to maintain momentum and compete strongly across their remaining objectives.