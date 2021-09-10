How come Aouar didn’t end up at Arsenal?

What went wrong with Aouar? by Shenel

After being linked so strongly in the last two transfer windows to Lyon’s Houssem Aouar, I find it strange, frustrating and rather odd that we still haven’t ended up with him!

Now we know that it isn’t a budget issue because Lyon were happy to accept anything for him pretty much and when I saying anything I mean that due to the pandemic they were looking to add funds and so they lowered their fee down to between 20 and 30 million which if you look at it after spending £50m on one player Arsenal could have put their hands in their pocket and got him. They would even have accepted a loan deal as deadline day approached.

For a player that was looking to leave Lyon, and for a player that was linked to us so so strongly I myself would have bet that out of all players we were linked to, and we know we were linked to a lot, he would have been one I would have said would have gone through and been successful to join us.

Yet again it shows the poor recruitment process and the lack of thinking behind each transfer.

Now I am not saying Aouar as one player would come in and dramatically change things, but he is the type of player we were looking for and I do not think any of the players we have got will be any where near to his level. Of course I hope they prove me wrong and if they do I would always be the first to admit I was wrong.

But knowing us, we will probably go back for him in a few years time when he is 28 years old and nearing the end of his career and demanding high wages!

I know Arsene Wenger didn’t always come through with certain transfers, but if we were so strongly linked with a player for a number of windows more often than not we would end up with that player.

It becomes so frustrating to see the amount of players and the talent of the players we were linked with, to end up with none, because if we have another poor season which right now you can’t see anything but that happening, then again you will begin to wander and say, what if we had those players we were so strongly linked with things would be different!

Although this could happen, I for one hope it doesn’t come back to bite us and that this team will do enough to get us through this season, at least before the board stand up and take serious note! Gooners?

Shenel Osman

@sh3n3l_