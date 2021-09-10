How come Aouar didn’t end up at Arsenal?

What went wrong with Aouar? by Shenel
After being linked so strongly in the last two transfer windows to Lyon’s Houssem Aouar, I find it strange, frustrating and rather odd that we still haven’t ended up with him!
Now we know that it isn’t a budget issue because Lyon were happy to accept anything for him pretty much and when I saying anything I mean that due to the pandemic they were looking to add funds and so they lowered their fee down to between 20 and 30 million which if you look at it after spending £50m on one player Arsenal could have put their hands in their pocket and got him. They would even have accepted a loan deal as deadline day approached.
For a player that was looking to leave Lyon, and for a player that was linked to us so so strongly I myself would have bet that out of all players we were linked to, and we know we were linked to a lot, he would have been one I would have said would have gone through and been successful to join us.
Yet again it shows the poor recruitment process and the lack of thinking behind each transfer.
Now I am not saying Aouar as one player would come in and dramatically change things, but he is the type of player we were looking for and I do not think any of the players we have got will be any where near to his level. Of course I hope they prove me wrong and if they do I would always be the first to admit I was wrong.
But knowing us, we will probably go back for him in a few years time when he is 28 years old and nearing the end of his career and demanding high wages!
I know Arsene Wenger didn’t always come through with certain transfers, but if we were so strongly linked with a player for a number of windows more often than not we would end up with that player.
It becomes so frustrating to see the amount of players and the talent of the players we were linked with, to end up with none, because if we have another poor season which right now you can’t see anything but that happening, then again you will begin to wander and say, what if we had those players we were so strongly linked with things would be different!
Although this could happen, I for one hope it doesn’t come back to bite us and that this team will do enough to get us through this season, at least before the board stand up and take serious note! Gooners?
Shenel Osman
@sh3n3l_
20 CommentsAdd a Comment
How come? Canibus ft Youssou Ndour and Wyclef John.
If you ask me, na who i go ask?
It shows Arteta is a negative coach. That midfiled needed a complete overhaul.
We needed to get rid of Xhaka and Elneny and replaced them with Aouar and Bissouma.
But Arteta Knows best.
AFTER 3 GAMES PLAYED, A TRIANGLE HAS MORE POINTS THAN ARSENAL
We have esr and oodegard, so why would we get him as well?
@OX, We had ESR and Odegaard last season as well. and we finished 8th in the league. These 2 featured from January of last season till the season end.
Money City have Bernardo Silva, David Silva, KDB at some point. 3 play makers.
Auoar is a very creative player. very intelligent and can move with the ball.
We needed a midfield that is without Xhaka and Elneny.
Creative players who can dribble when put under pressure. who can break the opposition press.
That is why we needed Aouar. It is a no brainer
Does this site ever post positive articles about the club it supposedly supports.
All the time. How come you never commented on those?
Something doesn’t look right with Aouar.
On the face of it, a drop from £50M to £20M should have had clubs queuing up for a player of this calibre but I didn’t notice any great stampede.
I don’t think it’s Covid related – more that there is something about the player himself that clubs do not like.
@Ingleby.
That’s exactly in line with what I have read on more than one occasion.
First attempt was clearly budget related from above – it came down to Aouar OR Partey, but not both.
After much haggling we considered Aouar to be too pricey, and turned all our efforts to landing Partey.
As for the window just gone.
I am beginning to see a number of articles saying this player can be very difficult, in terms of his attitude and resultant effort in certain games.
No smoke without fire – given (as you say) the drastic price drop ?
Given we’ve had (and maybe are still addressing) “problems” of this nature in the camp, the last thing M A needed was to ship another one in.
I personally believe the Aouar ship has now sailed.
Whilst on, I expect big things from Tomi – got a “feeling” this guy could became a fans favourite.
Look forward to seeing him integrated into the side.
I know Lyon are difficult to deal with, maybe that for us was a problem. Not getting Aouar isnt the problem, failure to freshen our midfield and attack IS. The recruitment has been so haphazard and thoughtless, our weaknesses from last season were not addressed anywhere. We spent 160 mil and it wont make that much difference.
There speaks the ultimate pessimist.What is thoughtless about signing two talented players like Lokonga and Tavares for positions where we need cover/strengthening?
Because we still have xhaka, only one real quality experienced midfielder and the same attack. The defence is no better and i would use realist not pessimist.
He is a good player but he (Arteta)feared Aours bad behaviour thus why he ended up buying captain materials in whole the field.Lokonga,Odergaad,Tomiyasu not a bad behavioural player,Nuno no bad behaviour,Ben white also not a bad behavioural player.He wants players who wants to do everything in the field than those who blames others when mistakes happen. He wants a team to be united ,work together and fight together.
May be we were not in for him because he cost too much. May be he is injury prone and or not our sort of player. May be we bought Lokonga at half the price. Odegaard had already played for the club and was always our first target. ESR is coming through. The failed sales of Niles and Elneny and Willian being paid 15mill to leave all meant less money for purchases. Maybe Guendouzie is still being considered for next season. So simply others were preferred and we could not afford any more. Interestingly no one else bought Aouar not even the megarati so may be he is just over rated.
Ask yourself why no club tried to sign even for 20million.
Aouar is arrogantly said we shouldn’t embarrassed his people who came to London because we wanted to sign him. He doesn’t have good behavior record at Lyons. That’s why we didn’t sign him.
2 reasons the lads got an attitude- you can’t let a talent like Guendouzi go only to indulge a similar disruptive influence and also he has not lived up to the hype therefore he is not worth the risk.
” I find it strange, frustrating and rather odd that we still haven’t ended up with him!….Yet again it shows the poor recruitment process and the lack of thinking behind each transfer”
Seriously???..
You don’t find it strange no team has gone in for him, yet you find it strange and odd he hasn’t ended up at Arsenal?
I guess all the top teams in the world have poor recruitment processes not just Arsenal.
You can sign any player the Media tells you is good when you own a team of your own and will bear the burden if it doesn’t work as expected.
Leno and Justin’s comments are spot on. The great unanswered question is why no one was much interested in signing Aouar this window, not why Arsenal passed on him.
Had we bought him, my bet is the same folks tearing their hair out now would have been bemoaning the fact that we only sign players that no one wants (see Odegaard)
Lyon were even prepared to loan him out to get rid of him but there were still no takers, so Shenel, rather than call it bad recruitment it is likely the complete opposite.
Cant agree here. I ak glad Arsenal saw enough red flags from Aouar to reconsider him. Even though his value dropped more than half, no other clubs wanted him. Disruptive agent brother. By all means you can criticize certain aspects of our window but it has been adequate. Spending 50 mill on English Mustafi who cant jump is sad, but apart from that I think they covwred all bases except a CF and a CM, which could have happened if he used the 50 mill and if Eddie N wasnt being difficult to move to Palace or we could have sold Laca. Squad good enough for 7th – 10th range IMO. Might gi higher but bad start hampered us. All depends on the synergy of Ma and Players now, and some guts from Ambitionless Edu.
Too many typos…