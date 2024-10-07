How confident are Arsenal fans on our chances this season?

We’ve thrown it away despite good starts in recent campaigns however we gooners must still keep believing.

Injuries and dismissals we’ve suffered plentifully in this campaign already. However the Gunners have been resolute to still remain undefeated even after playing some really good sides. After the impressive start we’ve had to the campaign so far, one would expect that the entirety of our fan base will be in acknowledgement of the difficulty in remaining unbeaten so far.

That has not been the case with some sections of our fanbase being unimpressed by our start to the season so far, which has led to pessimism regarding our chances of finally winning something major this campaign.

This is understandable considering how we’ve squandered our chances of lifting the Premier League in the last two seasons, after getting our hopes high in the last two campaigns it is absolutely understandable that some sections of our fanbase would like to keep their emotions in order so that they will not be utterly heartbroken at the end of the campaign. Maybe we could take a little optimism from the bookies odds, as in the last two seasons, no matter how far Arsenal was in front of Man City, Pep’s side have always been expected to overtake us in the end. The difference this year is that there is MUCH more confidence that we can hold them off and they have actually made us the 6/4 favourites for the title, or even better odds if you use your bitcoins on cryto soccer betting Sites. I know it’s also important that all of us don’t get carried away, but we’ll have to keep believing.

We have to be optimistic as possible because firstly we’re are club that’s getting closer with each passing season. I believe that if you continue asking the right questions, you’ll finally get the right answer you’ve been waiting for. We have been pushing this City side for two seasons now, and if we continue doing that then we’ll finally get the better of them sooner or later.

We should be optimistic about our chances this campaign because of the start we’ve had to the season so far, we’re still unbeaten despite playing some proper teams and though we absolutely will not stay unbeaten forever. This start should encourage us to have faith in this team right till the very end.

Everyone is entitled to their opinion, so how confident are you all in us winning something major this season?