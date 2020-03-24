How Coronavirus puts a strain on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s Barcelona move

Barcelona has emerged as the first choice suitors for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as the Gabon striker continues to stall over signing a new Arsenal contract.

The former Borussia Dortmund man has a contract with Arsenal until the end of next season after which he can walk away for good if he doesn’t sign an extension.

However, the Gunners have been fighting to keep hold of him. He has reportedly asked for £300k per week to renew his contract and that is causing problems for the club.

Some news reports claim that the Gunners have given up on tying him to a new deal and they are prepared to let him go in the summer.

Barcelona would most likely be his first choice, but the coronavirus outbreak has thrown a spanner into the proposed transfer.

The outbreak that has forced football to stop has also thrown contracts into chaos.

With the season almost certainly not restarting soon, there is a good chance that deals that are in the pipeline will not be completed soon.

Mirror Sports claim that: “Barcelona do not know what they are planning for, they do not know when this season will start let alone when next season begins and everything is on hold.

“Basically, if the deals were not already a long way down the line then they could fall apart amid the uncertainty in football because of the virus.”

Whatever happens with Barcelona or any club does not change the fact that the clock is ticking on Aubameyang and at some point, he has to either sign a new deal or the club will have to make a huge decision.