Arsenal are claimed to be in talks over a new deal for Mohamed Elneny which could well have ramifications on our other squad members.

The Egyptian has been a loyal servant to the club, whether he has been enjoying a first-team role or simply filling in when he is needed, and his recent form is testament to the mentality that he has.

While we have all enjoyed his recent performances, his form clearly hasn’t gone unnoticed with TheAthletic reporting that we are now ready to offer him a new two-year deal.

While we are currently hoping to secure Champions League football, we should well be preparing to strengthen our squad, both in depth and quality, and you would imagine that a new deal for Elneny would mean that he would at least be staying on to remain as one of the 17 non-homegrown first-team squad members you’re allowed to register to play in the Premier League.

With all of Thomas Partey, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Granit Xhaka and Elneny currently as options at CM, excluding our youngsters who are yet to break into the side such as Charlie Patino and Miguel Azeez, that doesn’t leave much space for a new signing to come in and pick up their fair share of minutes, but we do believe that we are in the market for another option in midfield.

This will surely mean that at least one of our senior options will be allowed to leave this summer in my opinion, with Grani Xhaka having come close to leaving previously, while Lokonga could well be earmarked for a loan move after failing to prove himself in his limited opportunities this term.

We’re leaning towards the latter as the most likely, especially with Xhaka having seemingly turned things around with the fanbase this term, but I think allowing Xhaka to leave could be a better plan. I don’t believe he will enjoy things if he was to find himself benched for extended spells, while I also feel like he wants to be the captain again, despite his previous failure in the role.

Who do you think will be most affected by a new deal for Elneny?

Patrick

