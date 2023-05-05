How could Arteta’s Starting XI look next season if Arsenal get their rumoured top targets

This summer’s transfer window could be Arteta’s most significant as Arsenal boss. In his initial years on the job, the Spaniard was keen on signing promising prospects. Then he changed his transfer tactics, opting to go for more experience with his signings last year, signing Zinchenko and Jesus, and Trossard in January.

The winning experience the Manchester City boys have brought to their project has gotten the Gunners to a position where they are now fighting for the PL title. Though there’s a chance they won’t win it, that disappointment will surely inspire Arteta to go all out this coming transfer window.

When the 2022–23 season is discussed, the one obstacle to Arsenal beating City hands down will be that the Citizens have a better squad than Arsenal. Guardiola could quickly refresh his team, unlike Arteta, who has sometimes been forced to depend on certain players who, at times, aren’t at their best just because they are not top quality players.

This challenge could be rectified this summer. Arsenal has plans to make quality signings to go for Manchester City’s crown. Arteta wants to bolster every part of the pitch as per the Daily Mail.

In attack, he is keen on Bayer Leverkusen’s Mousa Diaby. Arteta is ready for the Frenchman to come and torment PL fullbacks with his pace. Diaby’s deal may be tricky, considering Newcastle also want him, but even so, Arsenal is prepared to turn to Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha as a fallback plan. Zaha would be joining for nothing if Arsenal were forced to sign him after missing out on Diaby.

In midfield, Arteta has his eyes on Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo, but we already knew about that. Though we didn’t know who would be the fallback plan if the deals for the two midfielders didn’t go through, now we know Southampton’s Romeo Lavia could be possible target. Even so, for the midfield, Rice will likely be the priority; if not signed, Arsenal’s summer transfer window would be considered a failure as he is considered this summer’s top transfer target.

For the defence, Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi is being closely monitored; in fact, reports suggest Arsenal are preparing a bid for his deal. The 22-year-old is seen as the perfect William Saliba backup. The former Chelsea star is no doubt the Holding upgrade Gooners have been crying out for.

With the six mentioned, if Arteta gets at least four of them, let’s say Guehi, Caicedo, Rice, and Diaby join, what impact could these deals have on Arteta’s best lineup next term?

As good as they are, I only see Rice making the Arsenal lineup; correct me if I am wrong, but most of these signings will be great options from the bench or when Arteta opts to Rotate. My strongest lineup next season is:

Aaron Ramsdale

White, Saliba, Gabriel and Zinchenko

Partey, Rice and Odegaard

Saka, Jesus and Martinelli

That’s mine. What’s Yours?

Daniel O

