How crucial is the upcoming Leeds game to Mikel Arteta?

The yoyo-ing Arsenal team under Arteta has been most frustrating for Gooners this season, and with two home losses sandwiched by our away win at Old Trafford it is crucial that the Boss stops the rot immediately in our next game away at our old adversaries Leeds United in 9 days time.

Arteta won’t have much time to work with the players that are away with their international teams, but it is imperative he finds the reasons for our slump.

It is a damning fact that the Gunners have not scored an EPL goal from open play for 6 hours and 26 minutes, but surely we must get a goal or two at Elland Road.

In this very weird season, Bielsa’s side have started well, but have lost their last 2 games by 4-1 scorelines and currently have conceded the joint most goals in the top flight at 17. And ominously have also scored 5 more goals than our expensively acquired attacking line-up, and only the bottom 4 and Wolves have scored less than us right now. Arteta needs to fix that stat very quickly indeed.

Another away win may appease the fans now, but you can imagine if we suffer another loss, which would see Leeds (currently in 15th place) leapfrog us in the table.

It doesn’t bear thinking about, but surely Arteta must be feeling that pressure very acutely right now…