How crucial is the upcoming Leeds game to Mikel Arteta?

The yoyo-ing Arsenal team under Arteta has been most frustrating for Gooners this season, and with two home losses sandwiched by our away win at Old Trafford it is crucial that the Boss stops the rot immediately in our next game away at our old adversaries Leeds United in 9 days time.
Arteta won’t have much time to work with the players that are away with their international teams, but it is imperative he finds the reasons for our slump.
It is a damning fact that the Gunners have not scored an EPL goal from open play for 6 hours and 26 minutes, but surely we must get a goal or two at Elland Road.
In this very weird season, Bielsa’s side have started well, but have lost their last 2 games by 4-1 scorelines and currently have conceded the joint most goals in the top flight at 17. And ominously have also scored 5 more goals than our expensively acquired attacking line-up, and only the bottom 4 and Wolves have scored less than us right now. Arteta needs to fix that stat very quickly indeed.
Another away win may appease the fans now, but you can imagine if we suffer another loss, which would see Leeds (currently in 15th place) leapfrog us in the table.
It doesn’t bear thinking about, but surely Arteta must be feeling that pressure very acutely right now…
It would be alarm bells time to lose to Leeds. That isnt disrespectful to Leeds but its a game for all sorts of reasons Arsenal have to win. With the investment of the club and the way we are set up, CL football next season is a must. We have gambled on that scenario and as soon as it looks like we are not going to at least compete for that scenario, it will be squeaky bum time.
Everybody’s Free to Score Goals
(Except us)
This game is huge – so much riding on it from an Arsenal perspective. All eyes will be on us to show Villa was just a blip – It’s now a must win game, which sounds crazy so soon into the season, but this is where we are. Let’s hope we deliver….
I’m not holding my breath.
We are 🐕💩. I must admit I did get caught up in the euphoria of the manure game but we won it with a penalty.
So far this season i have not been convinced except the Fulham game.
I’m not gonna blame personnel because it is a tactical issue and I am afraid MAs tactics have been found out. Even the Aston Villa manager said he knew how we was going to play and set up to press the midfield and defense. No point marking the forwards as we can’t transition the ball to them quickly enough.
I’m not on the ‘Lego Head out’ but he needs to change something and quickly because the Emirates will not put up with the predictable dross we are watching.
I believe there is more than meets the eye as I thought his post match interview against Molde was tetchy and he kept over speaking the interviewer. Wouldn’t surprise me there is another power struggle somewhere?
WTF has our club come to?