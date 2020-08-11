How Dani Ceballos deal could help Arsenal get Partey over the line

Arsenal are trying to make the best of their limited transfer budget this summer, and have so far struggled to offload any of their unwanted stars, but a loan deal for Dani Ceballos could well allow extra funds to be used to land key target Thomas Partey, the Express reports.

Boss Mikel Arteta is believed to be keen on overhauling his midfield, with his current crop of players struggling to show they are of the ilk to close the gap on those further up the table.

This season, none of Ceballos, Xhaka, Özil, Torreira, Maitland-Niles, Willock or Guendouzi clocked up more than one goal, or more than two assists in the entire league campaign, and this statistic will need to be improved if we are to be taken serious in the future.

Thomas Partey is not the man who will bring much better numbers however, although even he did score three league goals this term, but his reading of the game and defensive nous should allow our side to play with a base of two in midfield, allowing a third more attacking midfielder to play also, with Willian tipped to play in behind the striker.

That role was occupied by Mesut Ozil in the early months of Arteta’s reign, but our defence wasn’t strong enough or organised enough to play without the added support from midfield, while the German was also struggling to have enough of a goal threat when playing also.

Partey and Ceballos could well form a magnificent pairing in front of the defence, and could well prove to the base to build a future championship winning team around.

Arsenal appear to be willing to take the risk of another loan for Ceballos, despite the fear that his stock will likely rise following another successful season in the Premier League, but they believe this could be the best way to build the team for the coming campaign.

Would Ceballos and Partey form a formidable partnership worthy of challenging for the Premier League in years to come?

Patrick