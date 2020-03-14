How Dani Ceballos won back his place in the Arsenal starting XI

Dani Ceballos responded to the demands of Mikel Arteta.

Dani Ceballos won back his place in the Arsenal starting XI when he impressed Mikel Arteta in their Dubai training camp, according to reports.

The Spaniard joined Arsenal from Real Madrid on loan in the summer and impressed greatly in his first two games.

He, however, suffered from a loss of form before an injury saw him get sidelined for a long time.

When Mikel Arteta became the new Arsenal manager, he was still nursing his injuries and the Spaniard struggled to find a space for him in his team.

He seemed to be on his way back to Spain in the last transfer window with Valencia keen to take him on, however, there was a turning point for the Spanish international.

The Athletic claims that his turning point came when he began to impress Mikel Arteta in their training camp in Dubai.

Arteta has made it clear that he would only field the players that he thinks have trained well and is deserving of a place in the team.

Ceballos seems to have taken that as a challenge and he has featured in Arsenal’s last three matches.

Ceballos is eyeing a place in Spain’s Euro 2020 squad, however, it is now highly unlikely that Euro 2020 will be going ahead.