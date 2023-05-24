How dare anyone call Arsenal ‘bottlers’ this season – That’s hogwash

Yesterday, there was a post from Vivek which declared that this season has been a total failure for Arsenal. He goes on to call our team “bottlers” and calls for Arteta and Edu to be sacked.
This article, from first-time contributor Dave Twynham, seems to be a direct response to Vivek….
Shew. Grinding my teeth here. This hogwash being fed to you….. Arsenal bottlers… I simply… can’t… stand it.
1. Man City have by far and largest and the most consistent team. Undeniable.
2. Man City squad: If a team can give this 22/23 Real Madrid team a hiding with 4-0, your team should be top of the EPL. In knockout format this Madrid team is impressive.
Peruse at City’s average games compared to their UEFA games. You may see Alvarez, Foden, Mahrez, Laporte and Rico on the bench as a standard. They start on most Premier League first teams in most cases. That alone is the bench. That’s what analysts don’t see or smell. It’s called squad depth. City have had a win record of 550 points odd over 700 possible points ~. Since Arab spring. So, they have encultured winning into a big quality backed squad.
3. These guys spent 200m when Pep started. That wait for it….2.2 B in today’s kitty over a season (stand to be corrected on season(s). The mere comment that Chelsea and Arsenal have outmatched us” is hogwash. Chelsea now are the biggest market inflaters, Lord help us. Now we must pay 110m for substandard midfielders. 😂
4. Succinctly. Arab money. Money talks, FFP walks (in the opp direction!)
5. Prior to Saliba injury, Arsenal had the best defence.
People were waxing lyrical about Odegaard and Saka being influential at the time. I was a bit more mistrustful of those comments. I remember one man mountain calming down the best in Ligue 1. So, a spine is built strong from bottom up. So thus, with injuries to Partey, to our CM stocks, and and our resolve were tested. I don’t even want to talk about our CB’s/fullbacks.
Moral of the story is that humans win competitions. In the EPL, this competition is a marathon. We just didn’t have the legs of the right players at all the time. And we couldn’t expect to run the same 11 all the time.
Arsenal needs more steel: Caicedo (cough). Dare I say Patino? 😢
6. Arsenal had the best performing front 3 in the league. Goals between them 44….
If Man City had one Erling Haaland taken out, the team is lost. Haaland is a generational talent. It’s like having Ronaldo in the EPL at 21, we will just have to deal.
7. Arsenal were setting the bar for a very long time at the top. Even after the losses we incurred, Man United couldn’t catch us up, and that means that there’s a massive gulf in mentality this year in difference to last year. Massive!
We were pushing ourselves for honours. Over other teams with their expensive squads? Please tell me how hard we pushed Man City? or are you doing nothing but jumping on the Arsenal bottlers bandwagon? Its ok. I will wait…..
Sooo… NO! it wasn’t Arsenal’s loss. This young team OUTperformed their expectations and their beliefs which they had of themselves at the beginning of the year. …. Injuries exposed an inexperienced team in the end, the 3 losses and draws were setbacks. Yet everyone, in hindsight with Arteta, from the darkest point of 3 opening straight losses last season, at the bottom of the log to 8th to 5th to now 2nd, this season was an unbridled success. There is now an Arsenal attacking DNA which I can see and smell.
8.
Lastly. I hate to mention this man’s name, but Mikel Arteta is no Sir Alex Ferguson first off, right? And SAF is no bottler by any means, right?
If we look at Ferguson’s Man Utd reign since SAF took charge, they had finished in 2nd or 3rd place 8 times. I don’t recall the word bottling being used as a word to that face though! So, are the media being more horses for courses?
So if someone says Arsenal bottled it? Keep your comments to yourself and write about your own team’s business.
Dave Twynham
Of cause we are bottlers
I expected to see something in defense of arsenal not bottling2 seasons in a row but rather saw an article spent more time telling me about city who we only had to play twice in a season, of course the truth is bitter did who bottle it yes we did in a big way, kindly remind me a team that was in our passion after about 28games that went on to lose the league in the manner we did with about 10point. I am scratching my hair to remember such a bottle job
Pal, Dave just mentioned City have Alvarez, Foden, Mahrez, Laporte and Rico on the bench as a standard and we? Our answer ? Eddie, Nelson, Eleneny? I rest my case. Maybe your were excited with the “Top Four Tropheee Hehehe”which we lost by coming second best.
Rico,alverez and foden was molded by gadiola they didn’t come to man city as a big name, so why can’t arteta do the same with nkettiah, nelson or our no 10… How much did city pay for Alvarez,foden,rico or akanji
We are singing their names like they are 50+m players there is no big names in football, the big names are associated with big performances once you start performaning your name goes up the lader….
I don’t even think arteta can we the league with this city squad unless he improves big time, i am sorry
Perfect response.How many youngsters has Arteta molded?
Saka. Martinelli, Saliba and Ødegaard. even White were already on their way to stardom when he came in. Nketiah, Nelson, Lokonga and Tavares have made no improvement. Let’s give City a break please
Arsenal didn’t bottle it, they simply ran out of gas. the problem is a lot of fans seem to genuinely believe a footballer can run forever. If you believe that then a team that loses form must have bottled it. The Arsenal squad simply wasn’t deep enough. Given the problems will escalate next season with champions league midweek games that is an issue. If and how the club solve it remains to be seen. How important the number of games is was seen when Leicester won the title. Through the season football “experts” were constantly telling us they would fade away as their squad wasn’t strong enough. This ignored the fact they weren’t playing in Europe and so were actually playing less football than the competition. Which in the end made all the difference.
So every team that has won the EPL did so by only playing one competition? You say we ran out of gas. But City playing 3 competitions till date haven’t run out of gas right? Continue making excuses. We’ve been bottlers since the Wenger days. No questions
If everybody had a similar depth of squad they would all tire at the same rate and competition would be equal, but they don’t. City have the strongest squad in the league by a distance, effectively they have two first teams. So they can and do rotate. As I said some fans seem to genuinely believe players can run forever.
How about the teams who are still winning matches even now? Do they have City’s squad depth? And what’s this excuse of gassing out about? We only played once a week for much of the season and yet you’re saying that players gassed out, as though we’re the only ones playing 90mins. Have you seen Newcastle? How about Brighton? How much squad depth do they have? And how about Man Utd?
Season unbeaten, two doubles, seven FA Cups, and three PL, define bottlers for those successes.
Winning silverware doesn’t mean that you don’t bottle it sometimes. Wenger led the league till February and lost it. Emery needed a point from last four games. He bottled it. Arteta has bottled it twice in a row now
Really
You failed to tell us how we left all competition at earlier as possible just to focus on EPL, you failed to explain why we ran out of gas playing one game a week, you failed to tell us last season that we weren’t in Europe the different it made, fans complaining about playing on a Thursday nights now we are in champions league it’s coming up slowly how it’s difficult to play midweek champions league this is mind blowing, perhaps all this is all about trying to find the best excuse on why we failed big time 2 seasons in a row, people said we pushed city but in reality it was the other way round, we lighted it up and was the team to beat, in 2/3 of the season it was all about us, but when city came calling we chickened out and handed it to them like amateurs, it’s okay but the solution to our problems starts when we acknowledge the fact you have a problem, injuries, happens to every team and it won’t stop even next season,
Our best player at a point was Gabriel Jesus he went out injured for month but we still hold on to 1st position with nkettiah was he fantastic or world class hell no, against Brentford Vieira replaced odegaard and we won 3:0 with him scoring and putting on a show, it took injury to Saka for Nelson to come and score 2 times and performance was good what happened after, I could go on and on, i saw a start showing Saka played all EPL games 2 seasons in a row, really? The team wasn’t out on their legs
The team was over laboured mentally, I noticed they started cracking when games started being over laboring physically and mentally
Arsenal problems is mentally and management problem
“they simply ran out of gas”
Why did they run out of gas? We were playing fewer games than most of our opponents. It was the pressure – even arteta realises it.
It’s ok, it just shows what we need to improve, but let’s be real about the issue.
Great article, because it reveals Man City’s dominance and spending since Guardiola came
I’d like to add that Man City’s backline cost them around £250m. Even the mighty Real Madrid couldn’t steal the ball from Man City’s £250m defenders and GK, when Man City played from the back
That’s why I understand about Arsenal’s interest in Declan Rice, especially if Saliba leaves. Playing from the back requires highly experienced and skilled defensive players
Please stop this
If they like let them have 1 billion defenders? City are benefiting from a period of stability with one of the best coaches that has nothing to do with how much their defenders cost.. I am sure chelsea is not far away from that figures and languishing in midtable
Chelsea and united have spent as much as city too but are nothing near city
Chelsea and Man United only had high-quality defenders without excellent managers
World-class manager + world-class backline = world-class play from the back
Although we had an 8pt lead, there were so many games left to play, City had a game in hand, plus we had to go to the Etihad. Throw in the injuries, the inexperience, and City being one of the greatest teams in English football history, I would hardly say we bottled it.
Also, City’s bench against Chelsea cost half a billion. We are a million miles away from them in regards to quality and squad depth.
City this. City that. Bla bla bla
We didn’t lose because of City. We lost due to our own errors. That’s the point.
What has city got to do with us drawing 3 games in a raw from winning 2 goals up and with a relegated Southampton, or been trashed 3:0 at home to Brighton..
For once let’s look in the mirror for why we failed not city
To both of you, I’m not saying we didn’t make errors ourselves, I’m just pointing out the hysteria over missing out on the title is so over the top.
And it IS also about City, because they are so good. No other team can win 11 or 12 league games in a row, a run they’re currently on, whilst also thrashing the likes of Bayern and Real in-between!
I could understand the bottling if Utd, Newcastle, or an out of sorts Liverpool caught us, but it’s City. Let’s not forget City pulled back a 15pt deficit against Liverpool to win the league, and that Liverpool team had a better manager, and better players than what we currently have.
You’re completely missing the point.
First, WE DID NOT LOSE THE LEAGUE BECAUSE OF CITY’S BRILLIANT SQUAD. We lost it because of self inflicted injuries. I don’t see what City had to do with that despite your limp attempt to argue otherwise.
Secondly, Alex Ferguson never topped the league from August till April, being 8 points clear at the top in April and lost it.
No matter how hard you try to explain our way out, fat is that we BOTTLED it.
SIDE NOTE: I don’t concur with Vivek’s conclusion that Arteta and Edu Gasper should be sacked
This is a well thought out and reasoned article unlike the one of Vivek. I have always argued that the moment you discard common sense whatever you do will smack of senselessness and that’s what Vivek exposed. Anybody with a bit of reasoning could see that Arsenal overachieved this season. How? Moving from 7th to 2nd place is a great leap forward. Secondly, moving from no European football to Champions league is simply fabulous.
Let’s look at the team which Arsenal gave a run for their money, Man city. These are people who have been spending recklessly to buy EPL. Thus all credit goes to Arsenal and Liverpool for having given them real good challenge. I am not a betting person but I can see a real tough competition between Arsenal and Man city. We have been on a learning experience and every drawback is a great lesson.
At least before your call other peoples opinion senseless get your facts Right.. You right up is flawed with wrong stats that I am question your own sense
Arsenal did from 7the to second
And did not move from no European football to champions league, in fact when you want to look at what progress is look at Newcastle Eddie howe in 18 months he moved from relegation fight to champions league and that is with a very small amount spent, and guess what I didn’t hear them whining of any process or bottled job
As the knifes begin to come out, this article is food for thought, we must be cognizant of the fact a great leap forward has been made.
We must not lose sight of the massive picture, as we pick up ourselves , we must ensure important lessons learned in this campaign should help to guide us .
Vivek and Dave Twynham
Both of you are polar opposites in your views.
For most mature and balanced fans like myself and many others here with whom I have had disagreements now and then in the past, the truth is somewhere in between.
I do not know how long you have supported the club but based on both articles, it does not seem very long and thus IMO immature articles. Of course you have freedom of speech.
My lack of optimism for next season concerns the tactical naivety of Arteta and his failure to utilise certain players when his first team choices were clearly struggling physically.His intransigence has rebounded on him but whether he recognises his failings is doubtful as he strikes me as someone who will not be influenced by others in his Management team , even if they are more experienced.In other words I consider his judgement to be suspect in a number of areas.
The simple fact is, from a winning position, we lost points against a team already relegated (no city influence there ) lost to Forest, who outplayed us (no city influence there ) were dominated at home by Brighton (no city influence there) lost a two goal lead against pool and west ham (no city influence there) and capitulated to city (massive influence there!!)
It doesn’t matter how many games we played versus city – it doesn’t matter who they had on the bench – it doesn’t matter how much they spent on players – it doesn’t even matter if they are found guilty of all 115 charges – it was in our hands and we blew it.
That doesn’t mean we haven’t made tremendous strides this season, as we challenged them right up until the Brighton game, left the rest of the PL in our wake, have installed an atmosphere at the club that hasn’t been there for, what six years?
In my opinion, we lost it against city due to our own failings – let’s celebrate what we have achieved and look for to the summer transfers and Saliba signing his contract.
Spot on @ ken1945!
The way I see it, is exactly the same as you. Yesterday (in another post) I mentioned that our season took a nose dive right after Xhaka got into a scuffle with Trent Alexander Arnold. Whilst I am not blaming Xhaka, what preceded was an Arsenal side who looked nervous and intimidated by a very loud and passionate Liverpool crowd. Until that moment we were beating Liverpool convincingly.
That has been our issue for years. We can play great football, but when the pressure is on we just can’t deal with it and make mistakes. The Liverpool game highlighted the obvious again and we never really recovered from the mental fragility. Although we did still try to attack West Ham Southampton and Forest etc, we were always looking like we had lost the belief and energy!
I have always and will always disagree with this your narrative.
How will you say that professionals who are paid more than 99% of people who have ever or will ever live are intimidated by a crowd to a point of not being able to perform on the pitch. They’ve been playing football for years. It’s nothing new. So how is that a reason to throw away a two goal lead with so much at stake?
And quit mentioning Xhaka. It’s beginning to sound like the proverbial broken record
I hate the “bottle” expression when applied to our team as it suggests that they crapped themselves at the crucial period of the season.
I’ll accept “choked”, “lost it”, “couldn’t handle the pressure” or just plain old “lack of experience”, but please no more bottling. Reserve that for more worthy recipients.
More worthy recipients such as…?