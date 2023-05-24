How dare anyone call Arsenal ‘bottlers’ this season – That’s hogwash

Yesterday, there was a post from Vivek which declared that this season has been a total failure for Arsenal. He goes on to call our team “bottlers” and calls for Arteta and Edu to be sacked.

This article, from first-time contributor Dave Twynham, seems to be a direct response to Vivek….

Shew. Grinding my teeth here. This hogwash being fed to you….. Arsenal bottlers… I simply… can’t… stand it.

1. Man City have by far and largest and the most consistent team. Undeniable.

2. Man City squad: If a team can give this 22/23 Real Madrid team a hiding with 4-0, your team should be top of the EPL. In knockout format this Madrid team is impressive.

Peruse at City’s average games compared to their UEFA games. You may see Alvarez, Foden, Mahrez, Laporte and Rico on the bench as a standard. They start on most Premier League first teams in most cases. That alone is the bench. That’s what analysts don’t see or smell. It’s called squad depth. City have had a win record of 550 points odd over 700 possible points ~. Since Arab spring. So, they have encultured winning into a big quality backed squad.

3. These guys spent 200m when Pep started. That wait for it….2.2 B in today’s kitty over a season (stand to be corrected on season(s). The mere comment that Chelsea and Arsenal have outmatched us” is hogwash. Chelsea now are the biggest market inflaters, Lord help us. Now we must pay 110m for substandard midfielders. 😂

4. Succinctly. Arab money. Money talks, FFP walks (in the opp direction!)

5. Prior to Saliba injury, Arsenal had the best defence.

People were waxing lyrical about Odegaard and Saka being influential at the time. I was a bit more mistrustful of those comments. I remember one man mountain calming down the best in Ligue 1. So, a spine is built strong from bottom up. So thus, with injuries to Partey, to our CM stocks, and and our resolve were tested. I don’t even want to talk about our CB’s/fullbacks.

Moral of the story is that humans win competitions. In the EPL, this competition is a marathon. We just didn’t have the legs of the right players at all the time. And we couldn’t expect to run the same 11 all the time.

Arsenal needs more steel: Caicedo (cough). Dare I say Patino? 😢

6. Arsenal had the best performing front 3 in the league. Goals between them 44….

If Man City had one Erling Haaland taken out, the team is lost. Haaland is a generational talent. It’s like having Ronaldo in the EPL at 21, we will just have to deal.

7. Arsenal were setting the bar for a very long time at the top. Even after the losses we incurred, Man United couldn’t catch us up, and that means that there’s a massive gulf in mentality this year in difference to last year. Massive!

We were pushing ourselves for honours. Over other teams with their expensive squads? Please tell me how hard we pushed Man City? or are you doing nothing but jumping on the Arsenal bottlers bandwagon? Its ok. I will wait…..

Sooo… NO! it wasn’t Arsenal’s loss. This young team OUTperformed their expectations and their beliefs which they had of themselves at the beginning of the year. …. Injuries exposed an inexperienced team in the end, the 3 losses and draws were setbacks. Yet everyone, in hindsight with Arteta, from the darkest point of 3 opening straight losses last season, at the bottom of the log to 8th to 5th to now 2nd, this season was an unbridled success. There is now an Arsenal attacking DNA which I can see and smell.

8.

Lastly. I hate to mention this man’s name, but Mikel Arteta is no Sir Alex Ferguson first off, right? And SAF is no bottler by any means, right?

If we look at Ferguson’s Man Utd reign since SAF took charge, they had finished in 2nd or 3rd place 8 times. I don’t recall the word bottling being used as a word to that face though! So, are the media being more horses for courses?

So if someone says Arsenal bottled it? Keep your comments to yourself and write about your own team’s business.

Dave Twynham

