How David Luiz helped Arsenal secure the future of other stars

Arsenal has come under intense scrutiny for handing a new deal to David Luiz, despite the fact that the Brazilian has been terrible in the Gunners’ shirt.

Luiz joined Arsenal from Chelsea last summer after Frank Lampard candidly told him that he won’t be guaranteed a starting position in his team.

He was expected to become Arsenal’s new defence leader and inspire the Gunners to start doing well at the back. However, the Brazilian’s inconsistency for the team has proved uninspiring so far.

He made another poor start after football restarted when he caused two goals and got red-carded in Arsenal’s match against Manchester City.

He was then given a new deal in the next few days to the surprise of many, but it seems that the Brazilian did take a serious pay cut which allowed the Gunners to give deals to the likes of Pablo Mari and Cedric Soares as well.

The Telegraph has revealed that the Gunners were keen to keep hold of the Brazilian defender because of his experience and leadership, but they weren’t looking to still pay him the same amount he was earning when he first joined them.

It claims that the new deal was only agreed upon after the defender areed to take a significant pay cut to his former earnings.