How did all our Arsenal players get on in First Round of the World Cup?

As England prepare to take on the USA tonight in the second round of the World Cup Group Stage, it is time to have a look at how many of the Arsenal players performed well in the first round.
Of course our very own superstar Bukayo Saka was the star of the show as England put Iran to the sword 6-2 on Monday. Not only did he score two goals to win the Man Of The Match award, he was also rated as the Player of the First Round with a massive 9.2 according to WhoScored ratings.
It’s a shame that we didn’t get to see Aaron Ramsdale or Ben White on the pitch but I think Saka gave Arsenal fans enough excitement on his own!
It was great to see Gabriel Martinelli given his debut for the tournament favourites Brazil, and was by all accounts very impressive and is sure to get more minutes as Brazil progresses, especially as Neymar is set to miss the next two games at least. Gabriel Jesus was also brought on for Richarlison, but although he was good, he is hardly going to displace Richarlison after his two goal starring role.
Granit Xhaka was also a happy man as he captained Switzerland to a 1-0 win over Cameroon, but Thomas Partey was beaten with Ghana in their 3-2 defeat to Ronaldo’s Portugal.
It was bittersweet for our Japanese injury-prone star Takehero Tomiyasu, who came on at half time against Germany to help them come from behind to win 2-1, but it is being reported that he is unlikely to be fit for the next game against Costa Rica.
Let’s hope that he recovers quickly and comes back to Arsenal fit and ready before Xmas…
Our coaches and scouts have done an excellent job
It’s has been a good outings so far by all the Arsenal players who are playing at the ongoing Qarta 2022 World Cup. And hopefully they will keep it up to the end. And hopefully too, Ghana’s Partey will recover from their opening match defeat to Brazil. And go ahead to win their next match. . Just as Senegal have won today. So that the 2 West African nations participating in the tourney will progress to reach the knock out rounds.
Japan’s keeper should have been in team of the 1st round. He apparently have highest saves percentage
Gareth Southgate looks to have kept his faith with his 3Lions starting XI team that started the England heavy 6-2 match win over Iran. As he has adopted the same starters for England tonight’s match against the USMT. But only Saka the Arsenal player out of the 3 in the 3Lions squad is starting the match. With rest 2 on the bench. But hopefully, the Arsenal duo of Ramsdale and White especially White will be brought on at some stage in the match to play.
Our second gk has been forgotten – he played the first game for USA right? He’s playing tonight for sure
And he played a great game. It was very very obvious he plays for us. His passing out the back was exceptional and started several attacks like that. Was a rock
OT: Musah of the USA is very impressive. Can give Partey a run for his money and definitely an upgrade on Lokonga & Elneny.
@Pablo P
He was one of our Academy players up until 2019. Plays for Valencia now. I agree with you, he is the business.
The organizers or host county, couldn’t have ask for a better start to the world cup.
Our players on display are living up to expectations so far.
Turner was great in his first match pulling off a world class save on one occasion.
Saka was excellent in his first game and won man of the match.
Martinelli was great and didn’t waste any time with one of his daunting run to the by line.
Jesus did his self justice and was his usual self, he may need to introduce a little earlier in games going forward.
Partey hold is own but could not prevent Ghana going down to Portugal.
Tomi help Japan to create one of the greatest come back victory in world cup when you consider its their first ever win in a world cup
The big team played the best game up to this point, Serbia was given an old time lesson in football, by wearing them down to a snail pace, then taking all the spoils
White, Saliba and Ramsdale am yet to see them