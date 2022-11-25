How did all our Arsenal players get on in First Round of the World Cup?

As England prepare to take on the USA tonight in the second round of the World Cup Group Stage, it is time to have a look at how many of the Arsenal players performed well in the first round.

Of course our very own superstar Bukayo Saka was the star of the show as England put Iran to the sword 6-2 on Monday. Not only did he score two goals to win the Man Of The Match award, he was also rated as the Player of the First Round with a massive 9.2 according to WhoScored ratings.

It’s a shame that we didn’t get to see Aaron Ramsdale or Ben White on the pitch but I think Saka gave Arsenal fans enough excitement on his own!

It was great to see Gabriel Martinelli given his debut for the tournament favourites Brazil, and was by all accounts very impressive and is sure to get more minutes as Brazil progresses, especially as Neymar is set to miss the next two games at least. Gabriel Jesus was also brought on for Richarlison, but although he was good, he is hardly going to displace Richarlison after his two goal starring role.

Granit Xhaka was also a happy man as he captained Switzerland to a 1-0 win over Cameroon, but Thomas Partey was beaten with Ghana in their 3-2 defeat to Ronaldo’s Portugal.

It was bittersweet for our Japanese injury-prone star Takehero Tomiyasu, who came on at half time against Germany to help them come from behind to win 2-1, but it is being reported that he is unlikely to be fit for the next game against Costa Rica.

Let’s hope that he recovers quickly and comes back to Arsenal fit and ready before Xmas…

