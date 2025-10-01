How did Arsenal discover Max Dowman was ready for the first team

Arsenal have unearthed another exciting young talent in Max Dowman, who is rapidly moving closer to establishing himself as a regular in the first-team picture. At just 15 years old, the attacker has already been breaking appearance records for both club and country, displaying a maturity that belies his age.

Dowman’s development has been remarkable. He was invited to train with the Arsenal senior squad at only 14, and from the outset, he impressed those around him with his composure, technical quality and confidence. Since then, he has continued to grow in stature, and as soon as he became eligible, the club ensured he was given first-team opportunities. His strong pre-season performances further underlined his readiness, and he has already earned minutes in competitive fixtures this campaign.

Arteta on Discovering Dowman

When asked how the decision was made to promote Dowman to the senior side, Mikel Arteta revealed that he relied heavily on the insights of Arsenal’s academy director, Per Mertesacker. Speaking via Arsenal Media, he explained, “The first conversation was probably with Per [Mertesacker]. We were talking about the talent and what he could see and feel that could reach the level that we needed. Straight away, his name came up, and then we started to look at him, and the way he’s developed himself, and the steps that he’s taken, and the speed he’s taken them, it’s probably unheard of. He’s fully with us, he’s part of us, he trains with us, and he’s got the same chances as anybody else.”

Arteta’s words highlight not only Dowman’s extraordinary progression but also the trust the club already places in him. At such a young age, being integrated into the first-team environment and treated as an equal speaks volumes about his talent and potential.

A Bright Future Ahead

Dowman has not disappointed since stepping up, delivering consistent performances in training and showing flashes of brilliance in matches. He is widely considered one of the brightest young players in the country, and his continued growth points towards a significant role in Arsenal’s future.

As part of a strong generation of academy graduates now breaking through, Dowman represents both the quality of the Hale End system and Arsenal’s long-term strategy of blending youth with experience. With time, maturity and further opportunities, he appears destined to establish himself as one of the standout talents of his generation.

