How did you rate Mikel Merino’s performance against Chelsea?

Arsenal did not secure a victory against Chelsea, as many had anticipated; the two North London teams ended in a 1-1 draw on Sunday night.

There isn’t much to be cheerful about from that game, but a few of our Gunners truly stood out. Mikel Merino is one player who truly made an impression.

Merino has performed well since he arrived once he recovered from his initial injury, but his partnership in midfield with Thomas Partey and Declan Rice has faced criticism for its perceived imbalance, which some believe is stifling the creativity of this Arsenal team. Coach Mikel Arteta chose to “sacrifice” Merino in order to bring back Martin Odegaard, aiming to enhance creativity in his midfield. The move had the desired effect; Arsenal appeared more impressive than they have in some recent games.

In the 71st minute of that match, Merino came on to replace Declan Rice. And don’t be misled; the Spaniard delivered a remarkable cameo on Sunday night. With the introduction of Merino, Arsenal’s midfield truly found its rhythm. He is a formidable duel monster, having triumphed in the majority of the duels he participated in while on the pitch.

He displayed remarkable poise while keeping the ball away from Chelsea’s pressure. He advanced the ball swiftly, delivering passes with speed and aggressively entering the Chelsea box to connect with crosses. With him on the field, Arsenal generated two to three clear opportunities that were difficult to come by earlier in the game.

Mikel Merino’s cameo appearance against Chelsea demonstrated that it was premature to form a judgement about him. He deserves time to acclimate to Arsenal and the Premier League, as there is a talented player in there who will bring significant value to the team once he settles in.

What did you think of Merino’s performance?

Daniel O

