How did you rate the return of Martin Odegaard? This is what the media said…

Martin Odegaard truly was missed after whimsical return against Chelsea

Martin Odegaard showed Arsenal fans what they were truly missing versus Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Martin Odegaard was instrumental in the lead up to Arsenal’s opener before it was cancelled out by Pedro Neto’s equaliser in the final 20 minutes of the 1-1 draw.

The Arsenal captain flew a cross from just outside the box towards Gabriel Martinelli who within seconds fired in Arsenal’s goal at the near side of Robert Sanchez’s post (60’).

Ten minutes later Neto dented Arsenals hopes of three points, slamming his shot from outside the box into the bottom left corner of David Raya’s goal.

Despite only a point being earned, it could’ve been zero without the creative aid of Odegaard, who’s been missing since the first International Break this season in September.

The media were in awe with the performance of Odegaard.

The London Standard issued him 8/10 rating handing out the “Star player” award. This is how they described his match “started his first game for Arsenal since August- and showed why he’s been such a miss. Created Martinelli’s goal with a lovely dinked pass. Somehow played 90 minutes, too. Captain’s performance.”

Sky Sports were also impressed with his display awarding him a generous 8/10 too.

However BBC Sport were more stringent with their ratings showing a 6.74 for Odegaard instead, (not even a seven!).

It was no surprise he received such praise.

He was commanding in midfield and couldn’t have displayed better positioning on the pitch at times which Arsenal has arguably struggled with alongside his vast creativity, when he was missing from action.

Liam Harding

