How do Arsenal Women prepare for a 2023-24 season of success? by Michelle

It is hard to label the Arsenal women’s 2022–23 season a success or a failure, but even so, the 2023–24 season ought to be a successful one. For it to succeed, here are three questions Jonas Eidevall may be forced to answer:

1. How He Takes Advantage Of The Summer Transfer Window To Add Some Quality Depth To His Squad

Before we even speak of quality depth, two clear transfer needs ought to be addressed: replacing Rafaele Souza and signing the Number 9 who’s been yearned for at the Emirates. Rafa is irreplaceable; there aren’t many who don’t flinch under pressure and can dribble their way out of danger. Even if they get one half as good as her, the problem will be getting a left-footer like her. Choosing whoever replaces her will be tricky, but even so, she ought to be replaced. As for the attack, the question is: will Eidevall finally get his dream striker? Miedema, Blackstenius, and Mead are all options, but the feeling is that Eidevall is looking for something else for his attack. Whether he gets on board with Manchester United’s Alessia Russo or Benfica’s Cloe Lacasse, we will have to wait and see. Anyway, with those two positions sorted, signing to add depth in other positions will be wise; last season’s injury crisis laid bare the fact that Eidevall has a lean squad.

2. How He Finds A Way Out Of The Miedema and Maanum No. 10 Role Battle

Maanum, last season, established herself as the ideal number 10 for Jonas Eidevall. The Arsenal boss has shown trust in Maanum, to the point that in the first half of last season he opted to play her in place of Miedema in a crucial Champions League match against Lyon. Next season, when Miedema returns from injury, it will be tough for him to decide who to count on as his No. 10. It would be unfair to drop Maanum, the player of the season, for Miedema, but even so, the Dutch superstar, with her goals and creativity in attack, would be hard to bench. Changing the system to play with two 8s, as Mikel Arteta has been doing, could be an option, but other players like Kim Little would also be affected, which is not fair. In the end, the Arsenal boss will have a tough call to make about who he wants to be his main play-maker.

3. Show How Tactically Flexible He Is

Last season’s injuries saw the Arsenal boss play around with his formation. There were times he switched from using a back four to a back three. We’ve also seen players given different roles, like Pelova, a midfielder, play on the right wing, Leah Williamson push from defence to midfield, and Katie McCabe also feature at left back. Whether these tweaks were forced due to injuries or not, they at times paid off. If next season, with a bigger squad and hopefully all players fit, he opts to tweak his formation and players, we will have to see. But I bet he will be doing so to be unpredictable. The fact that he now has a squad he can trust, unlike in the past, will make it easier.

COYGW!

Michelle Maxwell

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….