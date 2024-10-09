How do Arsenal’s crucial next 5 EPL games compare to Man City’s?

Last Saturday, Arsenal and Manchester City both won their games, putting pressure on each other as they compete for league glory once more.Arsenal defeated Southampton 3-1 at the Emirates Stadium, with goals from Havertz, Martinelli, and Bukayo Saka. With the result, the North Londoners have five victories and two draws in seven league games this season. The Gunners are in third place after seven games, with 17 points (same as Manchester City, but City has more goals).

As for Manchester City Jeremy Doku’s last-minute heroics earned them all three points over Fulham. After defeating the Cottagers 3–2, the Citizens (like the Gunners) are a point behind Liverpool. With Arsenal and Manchester City leveled at 17 points, I believe the next five league games will be critical for both teams, who will be looking to take control of the table and set the pace in the title race.

What are the upcoming games for the two Premier League teams?

Manchester City’s 5 Upcoming Matches

Wolves vs Man City: October 20

Man City vs Southampton: October 26

Bournemouth vs Man City: November 2

Brighton vs Man City: November 9

Manchester City vs Tottenham: November 23

Arsenal’s 5 Upcoming Matches

Bournemouth vs Arsenal: October 19

Arsenal vs Liverpool: October 27

Newcastle vs Arsenal: November 2

Chelsea vs Arsenal: November 10

Arsenal vs Nottingham: November 23

For City, Spurs could be their trickiest opponent in this run. As for Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea, and Newcastle are tricky fixtures; if they can come out on top in them, they’ll be in a good position to bring PL glory home.

With Arsenal and Manchester City both unbeaten and determined to win, it will be interesting to see who blinks first.

Daniel O

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…