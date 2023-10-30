How do Tottenham’s next four League games compare to Arsenal’s – Gunners to go top?

Arsenal has been fantastic thus far this season, but they now need to do one thing: climb to the top of the Premier League standings. Tottenham is beginning to feel at ease at the top.

The Gunners bitter rivals have had an incredible season, topping the league with an astounding 26 points. Arsenal is just two points behind. The struggle for dominance is on.

So, how does Arsenal get to the top?

In the coming weeks, Tottenham will face difficult opponents such as Chelsea (who can step up in crucial games) and Manchester City.

Tottenham’s next four EPL matches include:

Tottenham vs. Chelsea on November 6th

Wolves vs. Tottenham on November 11

Tottenham vs. Aston Villa on November 26

Manchester City vs. Tottenham on December 3rd

With such difficult fixtures on the horizon, they are almost certain to drop points. If they don’t, I’ll be surprised. This will allow Arsenal to capitalize and maybe claim the league’s top spot.

Arsenal’s next schedule, on the other hand, appears to be more favorable, with relatively easier opponents….

Newcastle vs Arsenal on November 4th,

Arsenal vs Burnley on the 11th,

Brentford vs Arsenal on the 25th

Arsenal vs Wolves on December 2nd.

If the Gunners perform as they have been doing, they can pick up practically all of the points and continue to soar in the league. They could even go first if Spurs falter as projected.

The Gunners have all they need to be at the top of the Premier League by December. Apart from Spurs and Manchester City, I believe their determination not to lose and their ability to routinely find the back of the goal will definitely see them demolish other teams.

As much as the Gunners led almost all season and did not win the league, they should be wiser this season. Going to the top, they’ll have an advantage because they can simply match or outperform their main title rivals results.

COYG!

Sam P

Watch all the goals from the Sheffield game here – including Nketiah’s hat-trick

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…