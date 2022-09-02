How do you rate Arsenal’s transfer window?

The transfer window has finally closed and on balance, Arsenal has done rather well, however, how do they compare to their big six rivals?

Obviously one cannot really claim to have had a good or bad window until the season is a good three to six months in but that does not mean that we cannot make a judgement on what we know right now.

The supporters of each of the big six will claim their club had the best window and for good reason, there have been some really top signings.

Man City signing Erling Haaland is a superstar acquisition, Man Utd bringing in Antony and Casemiro could be significant, Tottenham landing Yves Bissouma and Richarlison clearly makes them stronger, Chelsea nabbing Auba and Wesley Fofana could energise their season and Liverpool have done some solid business with Darwin Nunez and Arthur.

However, it is not all about players just coming in, Liverpool losing Sadio Mane is massive, Chelsea’s backline was decimated, Man City losing both Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling could still bite them on the butt and Man Utd may yet pay a price for not offloading the disruptive Ronaldo.

Both Tottenham and Arsenal managed to offload fringe players and in doing so have strengthened their respective squads.

For me, not being biased at all, I cannot make a case for any other of the top six having had a better transfer window than Arsenal, I am not saying we won the transfer window but we certainly did not lose it and the results so far confirm that in my opinion.

The only thing about the Arsenal transfer window that I was not pleased with was not doing something with the midfield where we lack quality in depth and we could face a crisis in that position as the season unfolds if injuries affect the likes of Thomas Partey or suspensions via Granit Xhaka.

That said, I am still happy with what we have done and give the Arsenal transfer window between 7/10 and 8/10.

How do you rate our transfer window?