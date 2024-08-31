How do you rate Arsenal’s underwhelming transfer window?

Sterling is better than nobody, but window was poor by Konstantin

Well lovely Arsenal people, another disappointment in the transfer window. We had 3 obvious objectives – midfield cover for Partey, a proper striker, and cover for Saka. The only one we actually achieved was Merino who’s immediately got an injury. According to reports it’s 8 weeks. That’s 2 months. We’re one injury away from from seeing Jorginho needing to start twice a week, or Zinny or Timber moving into midfield.

Then there’s Raheem Sterling. I think people remember prime-City Sterling. I see the idea where, put in a better system, he’ll do better and people dream of what has been, but is he at 29 going to give double digit GA being backup for Saka?

Is he better than Reiss? Definitely, in my opinion, but just imagine if we had signed Nico Williams? Then adding Sterling on loan would’ve been great as another option to help cope with the amount of games coming up.

Two extra CL games, and hopefully a better cup run this time. I think people forget how easily and early we’ve exited the league and FA cups. There’s nobody to play in the cups and having fewer games is the only way our short squad can cope.

Basically, from after the international break, it’s 3 games a week till January at least. We’ve not won a trophy for 4 years. I’ve heard so much about patience, it’s year 5 of the process. We are not better than any of the trophies. I’d love to win the league cup.

Here’s a little joke; we signed a GK on loan, who is actually cup tied in the league cup. Funny thing is, outgoings wise, we’ve offloaded a lot of players we didn’t use anyway.

ESR, Nelson, Fabio Vieira, Eddie and Ramsdale are not players we really trusted. They were never coming off the bench to change games, nor did they get us far in the cups, so with the amount of money we got for them, it’s a victory selling wise.

I’m just underwhelmed. City didn’t do too much in the window, although Savinho has been really exciting and Gundogan is a decent return. It was a golden opportunity to stamp our authority. I just don’t buy the idea we couldn’t sign Gyokores, for example, if we really wanted to.

Does he guarantee winning the league? I don’t think anybody can guarantee that, but it would’ve excited me. I don’t like Chelsea signings. Not one has really elevated our squad. Even if it’s not the Chelsea Sterling, we signed Jesus and Zinnchenko and didn’t topple City with players they deemed surplus to requirements.

Calafiori and Merino are decent signings, but it’s a 4/10 window at best and that’s kind. I am just fearful that we’re back to being a top 4 team and that’s all the Kroenkes want. If we wanted to win the title, we could’ve spent the money on a winger and striker.

The people with endless patience have already moved their goal posts from “wait until the window ends”, to “wait until the season ends”. It’s a poor window. Trophies, it’s what the game is all about. Deciding not to strengthen means Arteta and Edu believe we’re good enough to win it. Or the Kroenkes are throwing them under the bus.

I’m not surprised if that is the case. I just think Saliba, Saka and even Arteta will be evaluating their futures if we don’t win a major trophy. Wenger was wanted by multiple clubs including Real Madrid, and eventually got destroyed by the Kroenkes lack of investment. I just want to remind people, we’re just back to where we were 10 years ago. We were promised to compete with Bayern, we were told to be excited. Lies. If we’re so good that we didn’t need improvements, win the league title or the Champions League.

Konstantin

