‘How do you sign Abraham’ – Arsenal correspondent talks transfers

Charles Watts has given his thoughts on Arsenal’s supposed pursuit of Tammy Abraham from Chelsea, and claims that any possible move would have to put back until we could offload one of our current crop.

The Gunners currently have five options for a central attacking role at present, and while at least two of those are linked with the exit door, it remains an outside thought that we could add another without offloading one of our current crop already.

This may seem like common sense, but some are so eager to see the squad improved, Watts has clearly felt like he needed to address the situation by giving his thoughts on links between us and the signing of the Chelsea star.

“You talk about Tammy Abraham, I don’t see how that happens without [Alexandre] Lacazette leaving this summer,” Watts told his YouTube followers. “So if Arsenal genuinely do want to sign Abraham, I think you’ve got to move Lacazette on – if you can.

“You’ve still got [Folarin] Balogun, who you want to give opportunities to this season, you’ve still got [Gabriel] Martinelli, you’ve still got [Eddie] Nketiah, you’ve still got Lacazette, you’ve still got [Pierre-Emerick] Aubameyang. You only play one central striker. How do you sign Abraham before one of those players goes?”

Talk of an exit for either Lacazette or Nketiah has seemingly gone reasonably quiet lately, despite many reports still claiming the pair are likely to depart, but from the outside, there doesn’t appear to be any solid interest in either party at this point in the transfer window.

This surely means that any attempts to sign a striker also has to be on the back-burner, but would it really be that bad to start next season with our top goalscorer from the previous campaign?

Patrick