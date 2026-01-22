How does Arsenal’s current winning run compare to what they had before?

Arsenal have won seven consecutive Champions League matches for the first time in their history, a remarkable milestone that underlines the progress made under Mikel Arteta. The achievement has fuelled the belief that this could be the season in which the Gunners finally lift Europe’s most prestigious club trophy.

Historic consistency in Europe

Arsenal have been virtually unstoppable in the Champions League this term and could yet complete the league phase with a perfect record. Their European journey over recent seasons shows a clear upward trend. Two seasons ago, they reached the quarter finals, before taking another step forward by progressing to the semi finals last season. This campaign, however, has been defined by a level of control and consistency rarely seen from the club on the continental stage.

Arteta’s side has delivered composed and authoritative performances, making them a team that others would prefer to avoid in the next round. Even with occasional inconsistency in the EPL, Arsenal have managed to maintain a high standard in Europe, producing strong displays each time they take to the pitch. This ability to separate domestic form from European focus has been crucial to their success so far.

The current run represents the first time Arsenal have managed such sustained success in the Champions League. It has prompted comparisons with previous winning streaks, highlighting just how significant this achievement is in the club’s history.

How the run compares historically

According to Arsenal Media, the Gunners’ second-longest winning run in European competition came in the Europa League between the 22nd of October 2020 and the 10th of December of the same year, when they recorded six consecutive victories. That sequence, while impressive, did not carry the same weight as the current Champions League run, given the level of opposition involved.

Arsenal have also previously won six consecutive matches in the Champions League between the 9th of March and the 22nd of November 2005. Until now, that stood as their benchmark for consistency in the competition.

By surpassing those runs, Arsenal have set a new standard for themselves. Whether it ultimately leads to silverware remains to be seen, but their latest achievement confirms that this side is operating at a historic level in Europe.