How does Bukayo Saka’s giant contract compare to Arsenal’s previous very high earners?

Arsenal’s Highest-Paid Footballers: The Price for That Title

Arsenal Football Club has a rich history and a strong legacy in the world of football. Over the years, the club has been known for its ability to attract and develop talented players. However, success often comes at a price, and in the case of Arsenal, that price is usually reflected in the hefty salaries of its highest-paid footballers.

In this article, we delve into the financial implications and the value these players bring to the club among players that are part of the team nowadays and players that have left the team recently.

Bukayo Saka’s New Contract: A Sign of Arsenal’s Commitment

The Rising Star’s Monumental Deal

One of the most recent examples of Arsenal’s willingness to invest in their future is the contract extension of Bukayo Saka. The young English winger signed a new long-term deal in May this year, solidifying his future at the club. This contract, reportedly worth £2000,000 rising to 300,000 per week, demonstrates Arsenal’s commitment to nurturing and retaining their top talents.

Saka’s rise to prominence has been nothing short of remarkable. He burst onto the scene as a teenager, displaying immense skill, versatility, and maturity beyond his years. Arsenal recognized his potential and rewarded him accordingly, making him one of their highest earners. The investment in Saka is not just a financial one but a strategic move to ensure the club’s future success.

Let’s look at some other players that were given big money contracts by the Gunners….

Mesut Özil’s Astronomical Wages: A Cautionary Tale

While investing in promising young talents like Saka is essential, Arsenal’s history also includes cautionary tales of extravagant wages that haven’t always paid off. Mesut Özil, once considered one of the club’s brightest stars, joined Arsenal in 2013 in a then-record-breaking transfer deal. The German playmaker’s wages reportedly exceeded £300,000 per week at his peak.

Despite Özil’s undeniable talent and creative flair, his time at Arsenal didn’t live up to the initial expectations. As the club struggled to achieve success on the pitch, questions arose about the sustainability of such high wages. Özil’s hefty salary became a financial burden for the club, limiting their ability to invest in other areas and build a stronger squad. Eventually, he was frozen out of the first team and later transferred to Fenerbahçe in 2021.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: Leading the Payroll

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Arsenal’s star striker, is another player who commanded a substantial salary at the club. The Gabonese forward signed a lucrative contract extension in 2020, reportedly making him one of the highest-paid players in the Premier League. His wages were said to be in the region of £350,000 per week, reflecting his status as one of Arsenal’s most influential players.

Aubameyang’s importance to the team early on cannot be overstated. Known for his lethal finishing ability and incredible speed, he had been the focal point of Arsenal’s attacking prowess. His goals have often proved decisive in securing crucial victories for the club. However, with such high wages comes the expectation of consistent and exceptional performances on the pitch. Now he plays for Chelsea.

Alexandre Lacazette: A Steady Contributor

French striker Alexandre Lacazette is another player who commanded a significant salary at Arsenal. Lacazette’s wages, reportedly around £182,000 per week, reflected the club’s belief in his ability to lead the line and score important goals. Since his arrival from Lyon in 2017, Lacazette had been a consistent contributor to Arsenal’s attack.

While his goal-scoring record may not be as prolific as some other top strikers, Lacazette’s work rate, link-up play, and ability to create chances for his teammates made him a valuable asset. The club’s decision to reward him with a substantial contract demonstrated their appreciation for his contributions on and off the field. Now he plays for Olympique Lyon.

Nicolas Pepe: A Record-Breaking Signing

When Arsenal signed Ivorian winger Nicolas Pepe from Lille in 2019, it was a statement of intent. The club broke their transfer record by paying a reported fee of £72 million for his services. Pepe’s wages are believed to be in the region of £140,000 per week, highlighting the investment Arsenal made to secure his signature.

Pepe’s first season at Arsenal was met with mixed reviews, as he struggled to consistently showcase the form that made him highly sought after. However, the winger has shown flashes of brilliance and demonstrated his potential to be a game-changer. His dribbling ability, pace, and eye for goal made him a player with immense talent and potential, which sadly was never converted to consistency in the Premier League. He is expected to be moved on this summer.

Conclusion

Beyond Bukayo Saka and Mesut Özil, Arsenal boasted a host of highly paid players and each player’s salary reflected their importance and contribution to the club at the time. While high wages can be a sign of ambition and a means to attract and retain top talent, the club must carefully assess the value these players bring to the team and balance financial considerations to ensure long-term success. Arsenal’s investment in these players not only impacts their performance on the pitch but also shapes the club’s overall dynamics, team morale, and future prospects.