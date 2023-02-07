How does the Man City situation affect Arsenal? And our upcoming game?

How does Man City situation affect Arsenal? by Konstantin Mitov
Well lovely Arsenal, where there’s smoke, there’s fire. Let’s go straight to the elephant in the room, City have been charged with over 100 accusations of breaching PL rules. Where there’s smoke there’s fire. Revenue bigger than Real Madrid, Man UTD and Bayern Munich?
I don’t like oil/state backed clubs, but let’s have it clear, even if they are guilty (and in my humble opinion, they have definitely breached rules, more than once), they will do what Man City does best when they have to solve a problem – throw money at it. A lot of money if necessary. And football’s governing bodies are famous for their corruption, so we shouldn’t relax in any way based on this story.
Any potential punishments, from points deduction to radical stuff like titles removed and expulsion, are very unlcear and it’s very possible they won’t come in place before the season ends. My point is, we should remain fully focused on winning games and eradicating performances like the one at Everton.
But, people are emotional creatures and this will affect the psychology of our title tussle 100%. You could see something was wrong at City before the bombshell. Cancelo left, Pep dropping De Bruyne and Foden, I mean it is the perfect time to capitalize on that. But it could actually galvanize them. It could be the “us against the world” mentality so we must stay firmly focused on our job.
We play them in about a week. The only thing we should be focusing on is beating Brentford first and then when City come I think it’s time. I’m sick and tired of losing to them. We had them on the ropes last season before bad refereeing and individual mistakes cost us, but 6 points from the next 2 games sets us up very well for the rest of the season.
That won’t happen if we play like we did at Goodison park, that’s for sure. That performance reeked of last seasons Arsenal, and it’s also the first time we’ve lost 2 games in a row so a response is necessary, but the one reason to be optimistic is that so far we’ve responded well to disappointment.
Maybe, because we’ve been so good this year is why the first really bad performance hurts me so much, but I really want to see a flying start on Saturday 3p.m. Journos actually marked this as a blip, and we need to confirm it. If we put another stinker vs Brentford I’ll be worried, but I back the boys and I think they won’t let us down.
You know me already if you’ve been on this forum long enough. Typical me would still be moaning about that performance and it was poor, but this set of players is so likeable… Martinelli, Saka, Jesus, Gabriel, Ramsdale, Zinchenko just to name a few.
Let’s get back on track, COYG!
Konstantin
Yes, the penalties won’t apply this season but the effect on players’ mentality could be City’s issue.
Many will be planning their next gig – and on that note, is the timing interesting? It was announced 6 days after the end of the January window, so the players are there for the season now. I wonder how much City pulled strings to avoid the announcement being made while players could still leave.
I’m not sure Cancelo is more than a coincidence since if he knew then they all knew and if that were the case then I’d expect to see more heading out the door in January.
There will almost certainly be no retrospective stripping of titles and of course they can’t let clubs into the CL retrospectively, but although the PL won’t/can’t award damages clubs can sue City in court. It will be a difficult case to make though, you’d need to be able to show the effect on their performance if City spent within the rules and also show that it meant City finishing below the club suing them. And obviously you can’t do that – you can’t guess at who they would buy if they spent a bit less or how those players would perform.
But I hope the PL has had enough of this behaviour now and are in the mood to break new ground and make the punishment fit the crime. But I won’t hold my breath, I expect their punishment will be disappointing for other clubs.
Other way of looking at it is that Pep will have the players fired up for rest of the season…them against us scenario !
Let’s see….whatever happens Arsenal have to get back to basics . Certainly teams like City and Brentford are unlikely to park the bus which suits us
Brentford though are on a hot streak and City have the wood over us … all games are important but these two especially so as people are again questioning our resolve.
COYG