How does the Man City situation affect Arsenal? And our upcoming game?

Well lovely Arsenal, where there’s smoke, there’s fire. Let’s go straight to the elephant in the room, City have been charged with over 100 accusations of breaching PL rules. Where there’s smoke there’s fire. Revenue bigger than Real Madrid, Man UTD and Bayern Munich?

I don’t like oil/state backed clubs, but let’s have it clear, even if they are guilty (and in my humble opinion, they have definitely breached rules, more than once), they will do what Man City does best when they have to solve a problem – throw money at it. A lot of money if necessary. And football’s governing bodies are famous for their corruption, so we shouldn’t relax in any way based on this story.

Any potential punishments, from points deduction to radical stuff like titles removed and expulsion, are very unlcear and it’s very possible they won’t come in place before the season ends. My point is, we should remain fully focused on winning games and eradicating performances like the one at Everton.

But, people are emotional creatures and this will affect the psychology of our title tussle 100%. You could see something was wrong at City before the bombshell. Cancelo left, Pep dropping De Bruyne and Foden, I mean it is the perfect time to capitalize on that. But it could actually galvanize them. It could be the “us against the world” mentality so we must stay firmly focused on our job.

We play them in about a week. The only thing we should be focusing on is beating Brentford first and then when City come I think it’s time. I’m sick and tired of losing to them. We had them on the ropes last season before bad refereeing and individual mistakes cost us, but 6 points from the next 2 games sets us up very well for the rest of the season.

That won’t happen if we play like we did at Goodison park, that’s for sure. That performance reeked of last seasons Arsenal, and it’s also the first time we’ve lost 2 games in a row so a response is necessary, but the one reason to be optimistic is that so far we’ve responded well to disappointment.

Maybe, because we’ve been so good this year is why the first really bad performance hurts me so much, but I really want to see a flying start on Saturday 3p.m. Journos actually marked this as a blip, and we need to confirm it. If we put another stinker vs Brentford I’ll be worried, but I back the boys and I think they won’t let us down.

You know me already if you’ve been on this forum long enough. Typical me would still be moaning about that performance and it was poor, but this set of players is so likeable… Martinelli, Saka, Jesus, Gabriel, Ramsdale, Zinchenko just to name a few.

Let’s get back on track, COYG!