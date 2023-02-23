How does Trossard compare to Martinelli in the last few games?

Leandro Trossard has joined Arsenal to mainly become an alternative to Gabriel Martinelli and has started his spell brightly.

He benched the Brazilian when the Gunners faced Aston Villa in their last league game, although Martinelli came on and scored their final goal in a 4-2 win.

This means Mikel Arteta now has a major selection headache, but it is one that he would love as his side battles hard to end this season with the Premier League title.

Martinelli is a crowd favourite at the Emirates, but Trossard comes into the team as one of the finest players in the league and has a point to prove.

The Premier League website has now compared their impact in the last three games where Trossard has been involved for the Gunners.

Both have a goal each in the last three league games for the Gunners, but Trossard takes a shot per 39 minutes, while Martinelli does so every 56 minutes.

The Belgian also creates a chance every 52 minutes, which is better than Martinelli’s per 56 minutes.

Just Arsenal Opinion

This shows that Trossard has generally been good value for money in the few matches he has played so far and we can back the attacker to continue doing well for us in the remaining games of the season.

